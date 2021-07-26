‘Coronation Street’ — Rula Lenska set to return as Claudia Colby

Claudia Colby is set to return to Coronation Street later this year, after her split from Ken Barlow (William Roache).

Actress Rula Lenska, made her first appearance on the cobbles as glamorous hairdresser Claudia Colby in 2009.

Fans will be glad to hear that she will be back on our screens this autumn, along with her luxurious mentality and amusing wit, after having last been seen on the soap in April last year.

Claudia has had a long-standing rivalry with fellow hairdresser Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) after falling out with her over Audrey’s best stylist, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), as well as feuding over their mutual love interest Marc Selby and conman Lewis Archer’s crimes.

Will their feud be ignited again when she returns?

Claudia formed a close connection with Ken Barlow, where they then decided to sell their homes and move into Still Waters retirement complex together in 2020, along with Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden).

Unfortunately, a homesick Ken moved back to Coronation Street, deciding his rightful place is back on the cobbles having a half-pint, while hers is in the opulent Still Waters. This led them to mutually end their relationship.

Following their split, Claudia joked: "My next fella's going to be a toyboy", so we may find out if she has found someone just as glamorous as she is. Or could that spark still be there for Claudia and Ken?

Rula is delighted to be returning to Coronation Street and is looking forward to being reunited with her co-star friends - and we're excited to see what's in store for Claudia this Autumn!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also stream this week’s episodes on ITV Hub now.