Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan confirms prison scare for Daisy

Coronation Street could see some prison drama for Daisy Midgeley’s (Charlotte Jordan) after her fraudulent purchase of the iconic pub The Rovers Return is set to be exposed.

In Daisy's recent storyline, Daisy discovered that a huge sum of money was stolen by Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) from Underworld when step-mum Jenny Connor (Sally-Ann Matthews) got his laptop from his estate.

Evil Stephen manipulated Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) into giving him access to the factory’s bank account so he could transfer all their funds into his own fake company, Seagull Limited.

Following Stephen’s death, Daisy did some digging on the laptop and found the stolen money, which she used to buy back the pub from property developers.

Daisy actress Charlotte Jordan has spoken about this risky decision, including how she's justifying it in her mind since she had committed fraud. She revealed that by considering it to be cobbles' villain Stephen's money, it's easier for her to cope.

Speaking to Metro, Charlotte said: "Daisy is viewing the money as Stephen’s money instead of Carla’s money, otherwise it’s a bit too personal and a bit too close to home.

"If she looks at it as Stephen’s money that she’s stolen, then she thinks he was a bad guy who didn’t deserve it anyway, and at least Daisy can put it to good use which is ultimately going to help herself as well as the community."

Carla has found out that Daisy is now co-owner... (Image credit: ITV)

However, Daisy's crime is about to be exposed as she has been unable to hide what she has done.

Daisy meets with a representative from brewery Waterford’s in the hope that they can sell their iconic Newton and Ridley brand at the Rovers again. But unbeknownst to her, a familiar face is in the hotel lounge where the meeting is taking place.

Carla is chatting to the brewery representative who tells her he's meeting with the Rovers owner, and she's shocked when Daisy arrives.

Later, Jenny is annoyed that the deal with Waterford's has been made without her saying so, and Daisy reminds her she's co-owner, a fact that Carla now knows.

But this has added to the risk, and Charlotte added: "She’s terrified of Carla finding out that she’s committed fraud to get the Rovers.

"It’s very high stakes so she is scared of Carla finding out the truth and obviously Daisy does not want to go to prison!"

Coronation Street airs at 8pm on ITV every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.