'Coronation Street' star Harry Visinoni makes a shock return to the cobbles after his character was murdered
By Lucy Buglass
Coronation Street character Seb Franklin will make a shocking return to Weatherfield this autumn.
Coronation Street will see the return of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) this autumn, after the character passed away following a shocking attack earlier this year.
Fans of the soap were horrified when Seb and his girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were brutally attacked by Corey Brent and his gang as part of a hard-hitting hate crime storyline.
Seb's death has shaken the cobbles, with many families impacted by the shocking attack, including Seb's girlfriend Nina who was targeted by the thugs because of her appearance. Nina survived the attack but has been dealing with a lot of grief following the traumatic events.
For new flashback scenes, Harry Visinoni will be returning alongside Mollie to shed more light on the attack and the aftermath. They will come before the trial which will see Corey and his friends potentially facing consequences for what they've done.
At the time of the attack, viewers didn't see who was fully responsible, only that Corey had been involved. Kelly Neelan is also facing trial, but viewers are waiting to find out the truth about what happened to Seb.
A source told The Sun: "Harry's return means the soap can explore the attack fully as the trial approaches.
"With Corey and Kelly both on trial for Seb’s murder, it hasn't been clear who was ultimately responsible for Seb's murder. Viewers will finally learn the truth about who struck the killer blow."
The storyline is loosely based on the 2007 murder of Sophie Lancaster, and her mum and campaigner Syliva Lancaster worked closely with Coronation Street to ensure it was depicted properly.
It hasn't been confirmed when Harry's new scenes will air yet, but we do know they're set to hit our screens this autumn.
Make sure you keep an eye on our soaps spoilers page so you don't miss out.
Coronation Street continues on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30pm on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings. Episodes are also available on catch-up via ITV Hub.
