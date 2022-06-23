Coronation Street star Jude Riordan reveals big new role alongside real-life dad

Coronation Street youngster Jude Riordan has shared a new role outside the soap world.

Coronation Street favourite Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman in the soap, has announced his new role alongside his real-life dad.

The young Coronation Street star took to Instagram to announce that he had finished filming his first short film Something Missing with his director dad, Paul.

Paul has worked on many soaps over the years, including Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Casualty.

In the snap, the youngster happily smiled as he held a clapper board, posing next to his dad and Casualty actor Michael Stevenson.

He captioned the image: “And that's a WRAP on my first short film Something Missing. I can't wait to see this finished film! 4 long days to get it all in. Had the best time with the best team! First project w my Dad @paulrio27 and first project w @michaeltstevenson ... Would I do another YES 😆🙌”

Jude then went on to explain the premise of his new film and expressed his excitement for everyone to see it.

“This is a story very close to our hearts, a young carer Sean looking after his Mum Suzanne with early onset Dementia 💔 a story that is life for many young carers and needs to be told.

“Proud to be an ambassador for St Helens Young Carers @sth.yc and hopefully we will raise awareness of how important their roles are and how important it is to get the care and support. I can't wait for you all to see it 🎬”

His bright soap alter-ego Sam melted hearts when he first arrived on the cobbles in 2020, where he met his dad, Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) for the first time.

Sam’s mum, Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) was tragically killed last year after being shot by gangster Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Last year, Jude won the National Television Award for Most Popular Newcomer.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.