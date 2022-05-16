Coronation Street star Kym Marsh teases surprise return

Coronation Street favourite Kym Marsh has teased that she would definitely be up for returning to the ITV soap.

Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh has hinted at a return to the cobbles after finishing Waterloo Road.

The TV star played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street for 13 years and now she’s currently filming for the return series of hit school drama Waterloo Road.

Kym will star as Nicky Walters, a canteen worker and mother of two pupils at the school.

Speaking about joining the line-up, Kym said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!"

Former Coronation Street stars are also appearing in the Waterloo Road series alongside Kym, including Rachel Leskovac, who played Natasha Blakeman and Ryan Clayton, who portrayed Josh Tucker in the soap.

Rachel is due to play Head of English, Coral Walker and Ryan is set to play a character called Mike.

Kym played fan-favourite Michelle Connor on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

But as she gets stuck into her new role of Nicky, Kym was still keen on returning to Weatherfield one day to reprise her iconic Corrie alter ego.

Talking to the Daily Star, she said: “Who knows? I mean, I’m in Waterloo Road now – I’ve just started filming for that. But you know, I’ve got a real soft spot for Corrie, and one day I have no doubt I’ll set my feet on the cobbles again.”

Since leaving the soap in 2019, she currently co-hosts BBC One’s Morning Live with Gethin Jones and appeared in the drama series The Syndicate, as well as a number of theatre productions.

Kym’s character, feisty barmaid Michelle, waved goodbye to the cobbles after her ex-fiancé Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) was accidentally shot and killed by Derek Milligan (Craige Els).

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.

Waterloo Road returns to BBC1 soon. Previous episodes are available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.