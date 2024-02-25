Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien reveals WHY Sarah 'should be scared'
Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien thinks things are about to take a sinister turn for Sarah and Bethany
Coronation Street veteran Tina O'Brien has made some grave predictions for what lies ahead for her character Sarah Barlow.
The Coronation Street star thinks that she and her daughter Bethany are being targetted as a result of her (currently very messy) relationship with ex Adam Barlow.
Sarah is currently loved up with Damon Hay after their affair ended her marriage to Adam. The pair are all set to sign their divorce papers when Adam has a change of heart, telling Sarah he still loves her.
Shortly after the exchange, a car comes flying towards her and daughter Bethany and actress Tina O'Brien has a few words to share on the event. "Absolutely she should be scared," Tina told the Manchester Evening News. "She’s got her back to the car so she doesn’t see it coming but it’s flying towards her. As a viewer, knowing what Adam’s got himself involved in, you know this driver is coming right for her."
Then speaking about what Sarah should do with regard to Adam, the actress said, "It’s a really mixed bag, a lot of people think Sarah and Adam shouldn’t get back together because of what she did to him, then there’s another group who wants them to get back together.
"Then there’s some others who are saying ooh stick with Damon and others just saying she is mental haha. It’s interesting how it’s divided opinion, usually it’s quite clear cut but this is a real mixed bag
What do you think Sarah should do next? Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 26th February to see what's next for Sarah and the residents of Weatherfield.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.