Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien reveals WHY Sarah 'should be scared'

Coronation Street veteran Tina O'Brien has made some grave predictions for what lies ahead for her character Sarah Barlow.

The Coronation Street star thinks that she and her daughter Bethany are being targetted as a result of her (currently very messy) relationship with ex Adam Barlow.

Sarah is currently loved up with Damon Hay after their affair ended her marriage to Adam. The pair are all set to sign their divorce papers when Adam has a change of heart, telling Sarah he still loves her.

Shortly after the exchange, a car comes flying towards her and daughter Bethany and actress Tina O'Brien has a few words to share on the event. "Absolutely she should be scared," Tina told the Manchester Evening News. "She’s got her back to the car so she doesn’t see it coming but it’s flying towards her. As a viewer, knowing what Adam’s got himself involved in, you know this driver is coming right for her."

Then speaking about what Sarah should do with regard to Adam, the actress said, "It’s a really mixed bag, a lot of people think Sarah and Adam shouldn’t get back together because of what she did to him, then there’s another group who wants them to get back together.

"Then there’s some others who are saying ooh stick with Damon and others just saying she is mental haha. It’s interesting how it’s divided opinion, usually it’s quite clear cut but this is a real mixed bag

