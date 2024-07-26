Coronation Street's Peter Ash shares an emotional message ahead of tonight's special episode

Tonight's Coronation Street episode is set to be an emotional watch, with viewers seeing the story told through Paul's eyes.

The special episode (which airs Friday 26th July) will follow a day in the life of Coronation Street character Paul Foreman who suffers from MND, and his husband Billy Mayhew.

The episode is dedicated to former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow, who died from Motor Neuron Disease aged 41 after a long battle with the illness.

Before the episode airs, Paul Foreman actor Peter Ash shared a message to viewers about what to expect from the episode.

Some BTS from tonight's episode of @itvcorrie, told through Paul's perspective. Everybody involved in this episode worked so hard on it, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we did working on it. 💙🧡#Corrie #CoronationStreet #ITV #MND #MotorNeuroneDisease 📷 Neil Wareing pic.twitter.com/ENgZo6nKDFJuly 26, 2024

'Some BTS from tonight's episode of @itvcorrie, told through Paul's perspective.

'Everybody involved in this episode worked so hard on it, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we did working on it,' the actor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thank you @PeterAsh_85 and entire @ITV team for all your hard work. The filming must have been so very hard emotionally and I have much gratitude for all that you and the entire team have done for representing the lived reality of MND patients.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No spoilers - but I have watched it on ITVX because I didn't want to go to bed with it still on my mind, alongside a broken heart emoji.

While another said, 'A fantastic episode, already watched it

The episode will help educate about the early warning signs of MND, which could prompt earlier diagnoses.

Dr Agam Jung, Burrow's former doctor, said of the MND storyline (via ITV News), "This is hugely important for our patients across the country and even the world. It has raised awareness and people will be more mindful about their interactions with patients with MND."

Meanwhile, another Corrie fan posted, 'The fantastic PETER ASH can be seen tonight in an hour-long special of CORONATION STREET.

'A powerful two hander with @Dan_Brocklebank uniquely told from Paul's perspective. Written by Debbie Oates. Directed by Vicky Thomas. Tonight at 8pm on and @ITVX.

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Friday 26th July to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.