'Dancing On Ice' fans 'incredibly upset' as Stef leaves the competition

'Dancing On Ice' fans were less than happy to see Stef Reid's elimination.

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers were heartbroken after last night’s show (Sunday, Mar. 6) as Paralympian Stef Reid was eliminated from the competition.

Stef has been constantly impressing the nation with her skating skills despite having a prosthetic leg. Last week, Stef wowed everyone at home by doing the first terrifying headbanger of the series.

The British athlete made history by being the first prosthetic leg user to do the dangerous move on the show, which was adapted to use her left leg instead of the usual right leg with her professional partner Andy Buchanan.

It was Torvill and Dean week last night, and the contestants had to perform routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Stef scored an impressive 36.5 points for her routine, but she found herself in the skate-off against BMX Olympian Kye Whyte.

It was the fourth time Kye had been in the skate-off with his partner Tippy Packard, but sadly Stef was the one to be eliminated from the competition, with the judges saving Kye for the fourth time.

Stef shared a touching post on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support during her time on the show and her “incredible” pro partner Andy.

The caption read: “I will miss this so much! Thank you to everyone for their support and encouragement! And thank you most of all to this incredible human! @AndyBuchananTV #dancingonice.”

I will miss this so much! Thank you to everyone for their support and encouragement! And thank you most of all to this incredible human! @AndyBuchananTV #dancingonice

Fans were not happy that we had to say goodbye to Stef and were quick to voice their upset on social media…

Incredibly upset to see @AndyBuchananTV and Stef go tonight. Genuinely #dancingonice

Sad to see Stef and Andy leave, I've enjoyed their partnership. #dancingonice

Stef shouldn't have gone sorry #DancingOnIce

Gutted for Stef & Andy 🥺 probably the show I've enjoyed most this series 🙌🏻#DancingOnIce

Stef has been amazing sad to see her go 😔 #dancingonice

Kye has found himself in the skate-off against a number of the contestants, including: Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, and Love Island favorite Liberty Poole, all of which he has come out triumphant.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub