Rachel Stevens speaks out on 'Dancing On Ice' exit

Dancing On Ice 2022 star Rachel Stevens has spoken out on her recent exit from the competition after being eliminated from the show on Sunday.

Rachel posted a snap of her and professional partner Brendyn Hatfield on Instagram, where she thanked everyone for their support and that she had an amazing time on the show, despite her early exit.

The caption read: “Wow, what an incredible experience… 💫 I’ve taken away so much from my time @dancingonice. I was surrounded by such an amazing team of people, learnt so much and made memories to last a lifetime. It definitely wasn’t the start @brendynhatfield and I had hoped for but I’m so so proud of what we achieved together and I truly couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

She showered her partner Brendyn with praise, as she continued: “Just the most gorgeous human… kind, patient and so incredibly talented, it was such a pleasure to learn from you everyday and I’ve most definitely made a friend for life, thank you for everything.

“I also want to say a huge thank you for all your messages of love and support throughout my time at DOI it really has meant so much. “

Rachel went on to thank the production team and everyone involved, before wishing her fellow contestants loads of luck in the competition.

The former S Club 7 singer was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the competition after a tense skate-off against BMX Olympian Kye Whyte.

Her time on the show has been nothing short of eventful, as she was forced out of the live show on Sunday Jan. 23 after fracturing her wrist during a practice session and had to make her skating debut the week after.

She revealed to What To Watch at the start of the series: "I skated when I was younger, but when I got back on the ice for the first time I was definitely wobbly! I love the idea of getting fit and strong, but one of my weaknesses is that I’m a perfectionist, I don’t like getting things wrong."

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.