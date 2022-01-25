‘Dancing On Ice’ pro skaters think it would be ‘great’ to have a fifth judge

'Dancing On Ice' pros would be happy to see another judge on the panel.

Dancing On Ice professionals Yebin Mok and Dr Tom Naylor have admitted another addition to the judging panel would be a good idea.

The current judges of the competition are Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as well as Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and new judge, Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Oti Mabuse, who has replaced the previous judge, John Barrowman.

Yebin praised Oti’s judging abilities, telling Digital Spy: "I think she’s a great addition. She's able to bring the presentation and ballroom aspect when it comes to judging. I love her energy and I want to hear what she has to say."

Tom also applauded Oti’s experience and knowledge of dance: "It's been nice to have another female judge and it's always nice to have a different perspective, and she has so much experience from Strictly.”

He went on to say that he thinks it would be a great idea to bring another skater onto the judging panel.

A post shared by Yebin Mok (@yebinmok) A photo posted by on

"I think it would be great if they had another skater on the panel, so it was a five-person panel. Jayne and Chris are so similar and spend so much time together, so what they say matches up. It would be good to have another perspective, too."

Last year, Yebin was partnered with former Olympic skier and broadcaster Graham Bell, but she was forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining an injury before their first performance.

A post shared by Yebin Mok (@yebinmok) A photo posted by on

Her husband, Dr Tom, also a Dancing On Ice pro skater and doctor, made his debut on the show in 2020, where he was partnered with Coronation Street actress Lisa George. However, he decided to prioritize his medical career and went back to the NHS full-time when the pandemic began.

A post shared by Tom Naylor (@drtom_onice) A photo posted by on

But, the good news is that the couple welcomed their second baby in October last year, a daughter named Lilia Song-i Naylor, and we’ll maybe see the couple back on the ice soon!

Dancing on Ice continues this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.