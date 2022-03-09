Dancing On Ice star Connor Ball reveals all on horrific injuries and how leg was 'ripped' open

Dancing On Ice star Connor Ball spoke about the gory injuries he's suffered throughout the show.

Connor Ball has detailed a number of gruesome injuries he has suffered throughout competing in Dancing On Ice 2022.

Many stars have suffered serious skating blunders throughout the competition, with some even being forced out of the show, including Rachel Stevens, who fractured her wrist when she fell on the ice and Kye Whyte who sprained his knee.

The Vamps drummer has earned a reputation for sustaining a lot of injuries during his time on the competition, with one of the most grisly being splitting his chin open and bleeding during his performance and 'ripping' his leg open.

Connor appeared on Lorraine this morning (Wednesday, March. 9) where he spoke more in-depth about his injuries.

"There’s been a lot. I split my chin open, so I had five stitches in there. I dislocated my shoulder and then I ripped my leg open in three different places and had 14 stitches down there," he said to Lorraine Kelly.

He continued: “There’s quite a lot of bruising going on,” after TV presenter Lorraine asked him if he was okay.

The 25-year-old musician has had to receive many treatments for his wounds, including when he fell on the ice during his routine after getting caught on professional partner Alexandra Schaumann’s skating blade.

He is also suffering a hip injury and is constantly having his shoulder reset when it gets dislocated, but he’s more nervous than ever for his upcoming solo routine this weekend.

“I’m terrified. I am excited, it will be fun, but it’s going to be scary without Alex next to me, because normally I can lean on her a little bit,” he revealed.

Earlier in the competition, Happy Monday’s star Bez suffered a horror accident during rehearsals where he fell so hard on the ice that his helmet flew off and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole was sent to A&E after smashing his head on the ice.

Brendan told The Daily Star: “I was on the ice and I took my mind off what I was doing for a second. I turned — and that’s the last thing I remember. I was taken to hospital and ended up with a concussion. When I realised what had happened, I was horrified.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub — see our TV Guide for full listings.