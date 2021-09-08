‘Dancing With the Stars’ reveals full celebrity cast for season 30

Get ready to dance the night away with 15 new celebrities who will be competing on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, ABC’s popular reality competition show. The full cast of competitors was announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 8, ahead of the show’s Sept. 20 premiere on ABC.

Previously, Dancing With the Stars announced that Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee and singer, actress and social media star Jojo Siwa as the first two confirmed contestants for its new season, but we now have the full roster.

Among the celebrities putting on their dancing shoes will be former Spice Girl Mel C, Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove, Melora Hardin (Jan from The Office) and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby (I guess Peloton really has swept the nation).

Here is the full list of contestants for Dancing With the Stars season 30:

Jimmie Allen - country music star known for “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To”

Mel C - Formerly known as Sporty Spice in the ‘90s girl band Spice Girls

Christine Chiu - philanthropist and star of Netflix’s reality show Bling Empire

Melora Hardin - actress known for The Office , Transparent and The Bold Type

, and Olivia Jade - social media influencer and daughter of Full House actress Lori Laughlin; her parents were involved in the college admission scandal, but Jade has since discussed the issue

actress Lori Laughlin; her parents were involved in the college admission scandal, but Jade has since discussed the issue Matt James - the first Black lead of the Bachelor in franchise history

in franchise history Amanda Kloots - former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, now a co-host of The Talk

Martin Kove - actor that starred as John Kreese in The Karate Kid movies and the Netflix series Cobra Kai

movies and the Netflix series Suni Lee - gold-medal winning gymnast from the Tokyo Olympics

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin - professional wrestler and former star of The Real World and The Challenge

and Kenya Moore - The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former Miss USA (1993)

star and former Miss USA (1993) Cody Rigsby - Peloton instructor and former professional dancer

Brian Austin Green - actor that starred as David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210

JoJo Siwa - social media star, singer and actress, currently starring in The J Team on Paramount Plus

on Paramount Plus Iman Shumpert - former NBA player for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers

Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.