Danielle Harold looks NOTHING like EastEnders character Lola in new selfie

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold has wowed fans after posting a glam selfie on social media, where she looks very different from how she appears on-screen.

The star has played the role of hairdresser Lola Pearce in EastEnders since 2011 and is currently involved in a challenging storyline where she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Fans have been emotional as they've watched Lola deteriorate and try to come to terms with her heartbreaking diagnosis. Fans already know that Lola will lose her battle with cancer later this year and that Danielle will be leaving the soap.

But Danielle's latest Instagram photo has surprised fans as she looks so different from what they're used to, with a full face of makeup, her hair tied up, and an AC/DC band t-shirt.

Uploading the photo with a lipstick emoji, her update has received lots of likes and positive attention from friends and fans...

People were quick to comment on her look, leaving lots of compliments about her style, which is very different from the kind of outfits Lola wears in EastEnders.

Her onscreen mum Patsy Kensit, left a string of fire and heart emojis, and a fan added: “Absolutely stunning loving the AC/DC top.”

Another fan wrote "Absolutely gorgeous" while another praised: "I swear to god she’s perfect!!"

In recent scenes, Lola was shocked to learn that her client Emma (Patsy Kensit) was actually her mum, who she believed had abandoned her when she was a child, resulting in an emotional union.

Opening up, Emma explained that she was physically abused by Lola's father and was hospitalised on her daughter's third birthday.

Following these harrowing events, Emma claimed she had tried to find Lola when she was discharged but her daughter and partner had disappeared, which left her devastated.

Lola then convinced her mum to stay in Walford so the pair could spend time together as the sad storyline continues to play out.

Speaking about the storyline last year, Danielle said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this — one that’s close to many people’s hearts.

"Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories."

EastEnders airs weekdays on BBC One and iPlayer. For full listings, see our TV Guide.