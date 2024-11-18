Dark secrets are revealed in tonight's Emmerdale as a life-changing shock leaves someone devastated
Emmerdale will air a huge twist tonight when a face from someone's past returns to haunt them.
Warning - spoilers for tonight's Emmerdale airing on ITV1 at 7.30pm and available now on ITVX.
Tonight's Emmerdale will see a shock twist air when Ruby comes face to face with her daughter, Steph, for the first time in a decade.
The surprise turn of events comes after Steph recently turned up in the village looking for her inheritance money from her late grandmother. But while Caleb knew his daughter was back on the scene, Ruby has been in the dark.... until today.
Tonight's episode (Monday, November 18) sees Steph agree to go to her parents' house for breakfast while she tries to get her hands on her inheritance. But Caleb is nervous about the fact she is back after so much time and has so many questions for his daughter.
However, Steph isn't in the village for small talk and makes it very clear to her dad that she doesn't forgive him and her mum for what they did when she was younger.
Ruby is stunned to come home and find the daughter she hasn't seen for more than 10 years in her kitchen and she demands answers, wanting to know where she has been and why she is turning up now, after all this time.
But this isn't some warm and cuddly family reunion - far from it - becasue Spteh wants nothing to do with her parents and looks like she can't wait to get out of the village quickly enough. Soon Steph starts accusing Ruby of never loving her, being cold towards her and packing her off to a boarding school she hated when she needed her the most.
As secrets from the last 10 years are revealed Ruby tries to explain her reasons, telling Steph that after she stole a car at 14 years old she needed some discipline in her life. However, her words fall on deaf ears and the pair argue, which ends in Ruby lashing out and slapping her daughter.
Meanwhile, Caleb is at Chas's house explaining why he never told her that she has a niece. She advises him to make up with Steph before it is too late, but with Ruby and Steph at war, will the family ever manage to see eye to eye?
There are more secrets in store for Ruby in tomorrow's epsiode when her estranged dad, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day, from classic TV series including The Lakes and Minder) arrives in the village. Ruby has been estranged from her dad for 30 years, so why is he back in her life after all this time?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1
