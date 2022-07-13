David Beckham 'excited' as he teases his new Netflix series

Get ready to learn all about the Beckham family in this new Netflix docuseries.

David Beckham will be the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, the streaming service has announced.

On July 13, Netflix revealed that David Beckham and his family will star in a new documentary series. They'll be sitting down to talk about their lives with the aim of charting the story of how Beckham became one of the biggest names in British sport.

A press release about the show elaborated on the kinds of things we can expect to learn more about the former England player and his rise to fame.

It reads: "This definitive multi-part series will go beyond the shine of stardom to explore Beckham's humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

"It will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years and interviews with David Beckham, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch."

David Beckham made his own announcement about the show on Instagram. He shared three photos of himself from across his career and wrote: "I'm excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

"The series will feature unseen archive [footage], untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey. The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek. Watch this space...

The news was first announced on Twitter, where Netflix shared a photo of the former England footballer. The tweet read: "David Beckham will be the subject of a new multi-part docuseries.

"Beckham and his family will sit for interviews — as well as share personal footage from their lives — to fully tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time."

Unfortunately, none of these announcements came with a release date, but as Netflix has confirmed that the series is already in production, hopefully, we can look forward to learning more about it soon.