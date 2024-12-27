Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of December 30-January 3

It's the New Year in Salem and there's plenty of drama to heat things up. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 30-January 3.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of December 30-January 3

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of December 30-January 3

General Hospital spoilers week of December 30-January 3

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30

"Holly thwarts Tate and Sophia’s plans. EJ finds himself in a bind. Sophia questions Ava. Jada has a proposal for Paulina."

Tuesday, December 31

"Rafe is stunned to see an old enemy. Sophia’s mother reprimands Tate. Doug III offers a sympathetic ear to Holly. Paulina gets a warning from EJ. Brady gets some news that could change his life."

Wednesday, January 1

"Alex and Stephanie secure dates for NYE. Chanel and Johnny throw a New Year’s Eve party. Belle surprises EJ. Jada notices something different about Rafe. Gabi is reluctant to join the party."

Thursday, January 2

"EJ flirts with Belle. Chanel confronts Johnny. Philip and Stephanie both make admissions. JJ and Gabi take the next step in their relationship."

Friday, January 3

"Paulina supports Chanel. Abe offers a sympathetic ear to Johnny. Javi interrupts JJ and Gabi’s special moment. Joy and Alex share an awkward morning."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of December 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23

"JJ and Gabi share a close moment. Rafe delivers Hattie to Leo. EJ asks Kristen to fire Belle. Ava reveals a threat to Brady."

Tuesday, December 24

"Rafe confides in Steve. An old acquaintance pays EJ a visit. Kayla worries about Stephanie."

Wednesday, December 25

"Xander and Sarah enjoy the Christmas festivities. Julie questions Doug III. Tate and Holly share an intimate moment."

Thursday, December 26

"Eli, Lani, Abe, and Paulina celebrate the twins’ birthdays. Ava asks Steve for help. Marlena tells Brady how much she misses John."

Friday, December 27

"Leo does Doug III a solid. Jada and Rafe pick a wedding date. Tate and Sophia’s plan is derailed by Holly. EJ struggles with an unwanted houseguest."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.