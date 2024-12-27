The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of December 30-January 3

It's a new year in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 30-January 3.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of December 30-January 3

General Hospital spoilers week of December 30-January 3

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of December 30-January 3

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30

"Victor and Nikki question Nick supporting Sharon, Ian and Jordan make a dangerous move, and Danny races home to surprise Christine in time for New Year’s Eve."

Tuesday, December 31

REPEAT FROM NOV. 8, 2024: "Victor brings Nikki “home” to the Newman Ranch leading Abby and Devon to finalize their wedding plans."

Wednesday, January 1

REPEAT FROM APRIL 6, 2006: "Sharon confronts Phyllis about her affair with Nick, Jack deals with a crisis at Jabot, and Victoria keeps a secret from Brad."

Thursday, January 2

"Nick makes a shocking discovery, Jordan targets a new victim, and Mariah is haunted by her past."

Friday, January 3

"Victor threatens Ian, Kyle and Claire celebrate the New Year in style, and Phyllis shares a secret with Daniel."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23: "Victor reminds his family about the true meaning of Christmas, Lauren and Michael’s holiday plans are interrupted, and Sharon receives an unexpected visitor."

Tuesday, December 24: "Kyle receives a special gift from Jack, Phyllis delivers some holiday cheer, Diane wants to make amends with Ashley and Traci."

Wednesday, December 25: "Victor is torn between Nikki and Ashley, Lauren struggles to connect with Paul, and Danny hopes for a Christmas miracle."

Thursday, December 26: "Daniel challenges Nick’s support of Sharon, Billy presents Phyllis with a tempting offer, and Summer and Chance discuss their relationship."

Friday, December 27: "Victor gives Victoria and Cole his blessing, Nate and Audra search for Damian, and Chelsea shares disturbing news with Adam."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.