The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 30-January 3

It's a new year at Forrester Creations but things are anything but happy for the Forresters, especially Electra (Laneya Grace). Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for December 30-January 3.

Looks like things are coming to a head for Remy (Christian Weissman) after Electra discovers the truth about the deepfake photos of her, which leaves Will (Crew Morrow) to play the hero. Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) is faced with a decision to make about Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30

"Electra finds herself at the mercy of Remy and his fantasies; Luna begs Bill for help, but he’s not willing to act until she reveals the dark truth behind Tom and Hollis’s deaths."

Tuesday, December 31

"Will stumbles upon a chilling truth, unaware that his life is at risk; Katie confronts her past mistakes and opens up to Ivy about the dangers of AI."

Wednesday, January 1

A repeat episode from November 22, 2023 will air

Thursday, January 2

"Remy and Will fight, both risking everything to save Electra."

Friday, January 3

"Bill lays down strict rules for Luna."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23

"Zende becomes a major player in the Forrester-Logan feud. Brooke is stunned when the past becomes the future for Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke."

Tuesday, December 24

"The Logans find their hearts full of love and support this Christmas, though apart from the Forresters. Hope and Carter celebrate their first Christmas together as a couple. Brooke, surrounded by loved ones, finds unexpected warmth in the embrace of her family. She discovers what the joy of the season means despite her troubles. The Forrester family and loved ones come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Eric plays a melody on the piano, and the family gathers around to sing, reminding them all that, despite the challenges, the greatest gift is being together."

Wednesday, December 25

A repeat episode from December 24, 2014 will air.

Thursday, December 26

"Tempers flare, putting mother and son at odds as Katie and Will clash over Electra’s firing. Electra gets the shock of her life when she learns of Remy’s obsession."

Friday, December 27

"Singer Fanny Grayson returns to Forrester Creations, this time with a perfume line to pitch! Ivy and Will confront Hope and Carter, demanding answers about Electra. Bill makes a startling discovery when he visits Luna in prison."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.