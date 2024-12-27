General Hospital spoilers: week of December 30-January 3

It's a brand new year and there's already lots of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 30-January 3.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30

"Elizabeth makes a big discovery. Isaiah advises Lucky. Kristina gets intel from Lucas. Ava seeks out Laura. Trina shows something special to Kai."

Tuesday, December 31

Repeat episode from Aug. 26, 2024, will air: "Tracy is shaken. Laura embarks on a mission. Anna enlists Robert’s help. Jason hears Brennan out. Brook Lynn has an emotional talk with Chase."

Wednesday, January 1

Repeat episode from Sept. 23, 2024, will air: "Carly and Brennan have a loaded encounter. Portia is on edge. Terry defends her decision. Elizabeth voices her doubts."

Thursday, January 2

"Anna issues a threat. Ava seeks Alexis’s assistance. Michael is shocked. Lulu is frustrated. Willow receives an invitation."

Friday, January 3

"Sonny contemplates his future. Michael tries to leverage an advantage. Charlotte makes a decision. Jason refuses an offer. Sasha confides in Felicia."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of December 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23: "Anna gets a holiday surprise. Laura counts her blessings. Lulu makes a promise. Sonny and Brennan clash. Liz and Lucky reminisce."

Tuesday, December 24: "Elizabeth is alarmed. Alexis is thrown for a loop. Dante issues a warning to Sonny. Ava gets key intel. Kristina makes an offer."

Wednesday, December 25: No episode aired due to sports coverage

Thursday, December 26: "Dante gets alarming news. Sonny and Laura catch up. Michael vents to Jason. Willow defends her actions. Brook Lynn and Chase strategize."

Friday, December 27: "Jason stuns Anna. Michael seeks advice. Trina assists Kai. Alexis is in for a shock. Brennan makes a request."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.