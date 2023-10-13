Days of our Lives spoilers: week of October 16 to October 20

It's a new week in Salem and there's lots of new drama to go with it. So what's happening on Days of our Lives this week? We have your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 to October 20.

Before we get to this week's spoilers, let's take a look back at what happened last week to get us where we are now.

Rex and his mother are at odds over divorce news. Kate is happy about the divorce but a divorce is the last thing Rex wants. He won't lose his daughter, though Kate points out that Xander won't get out of his way on this. It's going to be a fight.

Sarah, in the meantime, learned that Susan is alive and well, which changes Sarah's perspective on Xander because this means he's not a murderer. Xander and Sloan had a chat about the impending custody battle; he truly believes that Sarah had a chance to tell him about the baby's paternity but she also has a history of lying.

We'll see more about Xander, Sarah and Sloan this week as they sort through the details and figure out how to work through this situation. Will Susan's presence change anything? Only time will tell.

Take a look at what's happening on Days of our Lives for the week of October 16 to October 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 16

"Chad pulls away from Stephanie. Ava and Harris admit their feelings. Sarah softens toward Xander."

Tuesday, October 17

"Harris pitches a new job. Clyde threatens Ava. EJ and Chad bond over their losses. Belle has a warning for Talia."

Wednesday, October 18

"Tensions escalate between Leo and Dimitri. Stefan and Gabi strategize their next power move. Rafe comforts an upset Jada. Paulina seeks Marlena’s help, while Abe confides in John."

Thursday, October 19

"Leo and Dimitri try to figure out an escape plan. Stefan and Gabi concoct a financial scheme. Kristen learns about Holly’s crush. Tate faces the music with Holly."

Friday, October 20

"Justin shoots straight with Sarah. Eric and Nicole discuss adoption plans. Xander has reservations about Sloan’s strategy. Alex has an offer for Theresa. Kayla is in a bind."

Days of our Lives airs weekdays, exclusively on Peacock.