Death in Paradise character to make surprise return in latest twist

Robert Webb is making a surprise return to Death in Paradise in the next episode, spelling more potential danger for locked up leading cop, DCI Neville Parker (Ralf Little).

At the end of episode six, Neville was arrested for the murder of criminologist David Cartwright. We have previously theorized that things aren’t looking good for Neville in Death in Paradise season 12 and he now faces spending the rest of his days in jail.

But might Robert Webb’s character, Justin West, pose an even bigger threat to Neville as he returns in episode seven (airing on BBC One at 9 pm on Friday, February 17)? Robert played Justin in the second episode of this series and the character has plenty of reasons to want revenge on Neville. Justin’s life was essentially ruined when Neville arrested his wife for manslaughter.

The most telling scene was the final one where a drinking Justin glared from his car at Neville. The scene suggested that Justin would return and here he is, so will he take his chance to get his revenge on Neville?

Justin wants revenge (Image credit: BBC / Red Panet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

Neville's more immediate problem, though, is proving his innocence. DI Karen Flitcroft (Jaye Griffiths) has been called into to investigate his case.

In a clip released by the BBC, Flitcroft warns Naomi and the Commissioner not to mess her about. She’s clear that this is her case and not there’s!

“I have no problem with senior officers tagging along, but let’s be clear the situation we're in, one of your officers has been arrested for murder which means this is my case, I take it that won’t be a problem?”

DI Karen Flitcroft is calling the shots (Image credit: BBC)

No doubt the team will ignore this and be busy making sure they can prove that Neville is innocent.

Quite how Justin fits into all this is unclear. And we also know that the highly suspicious Manchester cop Andrew, who was seen earlier in the series arriving in Saint Marie, will also be seen again in this series.

All in all, things are looking bleak for our leading man.

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One. And don’t forget the spin-off Beyond Paradise, starring Kris Marshall, is also coming to BBC One soon.