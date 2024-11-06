Death in Paradise first look pictures: Saint Marie says a warm hello to Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson

Death in Paradise has at last revealed first-look pictures of Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson.

Don will make his debut as Mervin in the upcoming 2024 Death in Paradise Christmas special, following Ralf Little's departure as DI Neville Parker at the end of the last series.

Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "Mervin arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island…”

Why is Mervin on Saint Marie? (Image credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise experts will know that like Ralf Little, Don has actually been in the show before. He popped up in "Stab in the Dark", an episode that went out in 2015 back when Kris Marshall was on detecting duties on Saint Marie as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Talking about joining the show, Don says: "I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector. It’s been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew. I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold…"



Don, who’s known for parts in EastEnders, Sherwood, Shetland and Doctor Who, previously said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer — whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) is among the regular characters returning (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

In the Christmas special and Death in Paradise season 14, Don will be joined by Death in Paradise regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

In other exciting Death in Paradise world news, Return to Paradise, the Aussie spin-off, finally has a release date. It will arrive on BBC One on Friday, November 22 at 8 pm and it will be available as a boxset from that date.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Death in Paradise is shown on BritBox in the US.