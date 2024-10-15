Death in Paradise's Ralf Little gives hilarious response to release of new Death in Paradise murders puzzle book

Ex-Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has responded to the launch of a new puzzle book where fans are challenged to solve murders on Saint Marie by joking he'd be useless as he could never crack the cases featured in the series.

In what sounds like the perfect Christmas gift for lovers of the BBC hit, Penguin has made a puzzle book, released on November 7, that promises "150 murderously challenging brain-teasers to test your wits".

The book asks do you have what it takes to solve murders on Saint Marie? To which Ralph quipped on Instagram: "No. Didn't figure it out once when reading the scripts. Luckily Neville is cleverer than I am."

A post shared by Death In Paradise (@deathinparadiseofficial) A photo posted by on

Ralf of course was the show's longest-running detective as DI Neville Parker before departing the series at the end of season 13. If you have better detecting skills than Ralf, you might fancy getting the puzzle book.

Publisher Penguin says: "On the idyllic island of Saint Marie, there's been a murder.

"Fresh off the plane, you are the island's last hope of finding an answer to this bewildering crime that's puzzled detective inspectors for years. Only one question matters: do you have what it takes?



"The official puzzle book to accompany the beloved long-running TV series, this fiendishly entertaining book — featuring 150 mind-bending puzzles — whisks you away into the world of Death in Paradise, casting you among your favorite characters and training your brain along the way.



"So, grab a mojito and your magnifying glass . . . it's time to find out whodunnit."

Luwdig has made puzzle solving cool! (Image credit: BBC)

Puzzle-solving seems all the rage on television at the moment. David Mitchell's series Ludwig — which we feel is basically Death in Paradise in Cambridge — sees him playing a puzzle setter who has to impersonate a detective to find his missing twin brother.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ludwig features a number of puzzles during the series, which were set by Alan Connor, a real puzzle-setter who also worked as a question editor on Victoria Coren Mitchell's show Only Connect.

We wouldn't be at all surprised if someone was working on a Ludwig puzzle book. But for now, perhaps take the chance to buy the Death in Paradise puzzle book!

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise season 14 will arrive on BBC One in early 2025.