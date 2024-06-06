Devastation for one character in EastEnders tonight

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, June 6) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans will be sad when one character gets devastating news in today's episode.

Fan favourite Sonia Fowler - who's expecting a baby with new partner Reiss - starts bleeding.

Will she lose her longed-for baby?

Sonia has longed for a baby (Image credit: BBC)

Things are awks at Dot's former home as the episode begins. Reiss and Bianca have had a row and Reiss is determined to get Bianca to move on.

Sonia reluctantly agrees to ask her sister to leave.

Meanwhile, Bianca's feeling sad about Whitney, and she's being blamed for Junior cheating too - even though, as she points out to his wife Monique - he had the chance to tell her he was married. And he didn't.

So when Son goes to speak to a sad, lonely Bianca in the middle of the Square, she realises it's not the right time to chuck her sister out.

Instead they have a heart to heart about Whitney.

Sonia is scared as she waits for her scan (Image credit: BBC)

But later Reiss accidentally lets slip to B what Sonia was planning to do.

She's not happy about it - obvs! So off she goes, marching across Albert Square, ready for a confrontation with Sonia. With Reiss scuttling behind!

When they get home though, they find a terrified Sonia in the kitchen, bleeding.

At the hospital, Bianca tries to reassure her worried sister, who tells her she doesn't want her to move out.

The sisters share a moment, as Sonia admits she's "so scared".

Sonia realises there was never a baby (Image credit: BBC)

When Sonia has her scan, she's saddened to discover that she was never pregnant - she has had what's known as a "blighted ovum". The egg hasn't developed and there was never a baby.

Back home, Son is trying to put on a brave face, but she eventually breaks down and is comforted by Bianca and Reiss.

Will she and Reiss try again or is their baby dream over?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.