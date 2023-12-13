DEVASTATION for TWO Emmerdale families as Cathy makes deadly decision

The New Year could start with tragedy in Emmerdale.

There could be tragedy in store for two Emmerdale families as Cathy Hope's (Gabrielle Dowling) reckless behaviour spirals out of control.

Troubled teen Cathy suffers from extreme mood swings after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and the effects have seen her put her own life at risk before.

Struggling to cope with the symptoms, the teen had violent outbursts, which led to her running away from home and getting drunk.

In upcoming scenes, Cathy, her brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) and Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) hatch a dangerous plan while their parents are occupied at the B&B New Year party and decide to take Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car for a joy ride.

At the party, Nicola King (Nicola Walker) wants the kids to help serve and her husband Jimmy King (Nick Miles) sets off to find them.

Meanwhile, Angelica and Heath are flirting in the car while Cathy is behind the wheel and they encourage her to speed up.

Given Cathy's history of careless behaviour, it's a cause for concern when Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) notices that Wendy's car is missing.

It's not long before Bob discovers the truth from April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) about the kids taking the car and rushes to follow them to Hotten.

Nicola is irritated when she's pulled away from the Chairman to be given the bad news from Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) that the trio have gone joyriding.

As the pair urge Cathy to speed up, Heath grows impatient as Cathy isn't driving fast enough.

Cathy puts her foot down and a near miss with another car isn't enough to stop her dangerous driving.

Driving faster and faster into the night, Cathy puts all of their lives at risk. Could the New Year be about to start with devastation for the two families?

Can Bob get to them in time before disaster strikes?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.