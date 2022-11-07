Disney Plus follows Netflix in getting ad tier, as well as price hike

While Disney Plus has been one of the best-value streaming services worth subscribing to, that could change soon with some big shake-ups to the service coming on December 8.

That's the day that the Disney Plus price goes up, in the US at least, though the company has confirmed (opens in new tab) that the cost increase will come to other regions in the near future.

Currently, Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, December 7 is the last date for that — afterward, you'll have to pay $10.99 per month or $10.99 per year.

Sign up for Disney Plus here (opens in new tab)

That price increase will be dear for some, with $3 per month or $30 per year quickly adding up, but it's worth pointing out that the monthly price is lower than Prime Video (with a Prime subscription costing $14.99 per month) or the Netflix Standard tier (which costs $15.49 per month; the Basic tier is $9.99 monthly but it only lets you stream 720p video).

The Disney bundle, which costs $13.99 per month for Disney Plus, ad-enabled Hulu and ESPN Plus membership, is seeing a big shake-up. Going forward, it will have various tiers:

Disney Bundle Duo Basic (ad-enabled Disney Plus, ad-enabled Hulu): $9.99 per month

Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Duo Basic plus ESPN Plus): $12.99 per month

Disney Bundle (ad-free Disney Plus, ad-enabled Hulu, ESPN Plus): $14.99 per month

Disney Bundle ad-free (ad-free Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, ESPN Plus): $19.99 per month

Those last two tiers already exist, and while the final one is staying unchanged, the penultimate one is seeing a price increase of a dollar. Plus, it won't be available to new subscribers, only existing ones.

Price increases are hitting lots of streaming services, with a cost increase to Disney-owned Hulu arriving just a month prior. Prime Video, Sling TV and Apple TV Plus have all seen price increases in 2022 too, as well as some other services.

If you really want your Disney content to be as cheap as possible, you're actually able to stay on that lower price, because the streaming service is also launching its new cheaper tier on the same day: the ad-supported one.

That's right: Disney Plus is following Netflix in getting a more affordable ad tier. It costs the same as the standard Disney Plus rate, at $7.99 /$79.99, making it $1 pricier per month than Netflix's equivalent.

This tier is expected to roll out globally very soon too. There aren't many details on how many ads you'll see, or when they'll arrive, but we'll find out soon enough.

If you've been tempted to try out Disney Plus, or currently have it but on a monthly membership, our best advice would be to buy the annual tier now if you can afford it. You'll pay $79.99 for 12 months, which works out as just under $7 per month — a lot less than $10.99, that's for sure. You can see the prices below.