Disney Plus unwraps first ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ trailer

The Home Alone franchise is making a comeback on Disney Plus, as a reimagining of the classic Christmas franchise that started in 1990, Home Sweet Home Alone, will stream exclusively on Disney Plus on Nov. 12, with the first trailer here for viewers to unwrap.

Most of us will remember the misadventures of Kevin McCallister (memorably played by Macaulay Culkin) as he was mistakenly left behind by his parents as they went abroad for Christmas. When a pair of bandits attempt to burglar his house, Kevin takes matters into his own hands to defend his home. A sequel would see Kevin lost in New York, while the rest of the franchise after that is just best not mentioned.

Home Sweet Home Alone will look to capture the fun of the original, as it keeps the same general premise, with a few alterations. This time, we follow Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers, doing whatever it takes to keep them out.

Watch the trailer below to see what kind of inventive traps Max is setting for the would-be thieves.

Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) stars as Max, with Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney playing the burglars and Aisling Bea portraying Max’s mom. Additional cast members include Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, Chris Parnell and, if you spotted the officer with the name McCallister, you may recognize Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original films. Dan Mazer is directing from a script by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut on Nov. 12, which Disney Plus has dubbed Disney Plus Day, where they will launch a slew of special premieres, including the streaming release of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

To watch Home Sweet Home Alone, you will need a Disney Plus subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year commitment), or as part of the Disney Bundle that combines Disney Plus with ESPN Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

The original Home Alone, in case you’re feeling nostalgic, is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.