‘DIY SOS’ star Nick Knowles replaced by Rhod Gilbert to present ‘Children In Need’ charity special

In this DIY SOS Children In Need special, comedian Rhod Gilbert (Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks) will be joining the existing handy team of Mark, Chris, Jules and Billy to embark on a heart-warming journey to create a build that will help benefit and improve the lives of children and young people in and across Hull. A team of local tradesmen and volunteers will also be assisting the build along with playground engineer John O’Driscoll.

It comes after Nick Knowles is unable to make the special as it is occurring at the same time as his appearance in a Shreddies ad campaign, which is against the BBC rules on advertising. But, fans will be glad to know that Nick will return to the show for the next series in 2022.

DIY SOS is a programme that has been touching the hearts of many since 1999 as Nick Knowles and his team work to transform the lives of people across the nation by changing their homes for the better.

DIY SOS NEWS 📣 Rhod Gilbert will present this year's @BBCCiN special❗️"It’s a great honour to step in to @MrNickKnowles enormous steel toe-capped boots & be involved in Children in Need" 🙌More soon @DIYSOS 🛠 @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/t02P6rKq5IAugust 10, 2021 See more

The special will air in November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and fans will know that Rhod has some big shoes to fill in replacing Nick as a presenter, who has hosted the show since 1999, but we’re sure Rhod’s compassion and comedy will be a massive hit with viewers in this charity special.

Paolo Proto, Executive Producer on DIY SOS commented: "We are delighted to have Rhod join the team for this incredibly special build in Hull for St Michael’s Youth Project.

We can’t wait to see him get his hands dirty, and we’ll need his humour and empathy as we transform an empty field into an adventure camping site that will benefit children and young people across Hull, for the Big Build BBC Children in Need Special."

In this special, the team will be revamping a 2.5-acre field into a fun adventure camping site for the St Michael’s Youth Project in Hull. Children and young people across Hull are in for a treat as the camping site will have a pizza oven, a playground, a landscaped campfire and a field kitchen to teach cooking.

Rhod was ecstatic to be joining the team, as he said: “It’s a great honour to step into Nick’s enormous steel toe-capped boots and be involved in Children in Need. I’m looking forward to joining the infamous DIY SOS team, and rallying an enormous group of local volunteers on a wonderfully ambitious and important project…

“After having tried my hand at over 30 jobs on my Work Experience TV programme, I’m hoping I may even be some use around the site. My vis is high and my hat is hard, so bring it on.”