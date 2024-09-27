ABC is re-airing the Doctor Odyssey premiere tonight in case you missed it

Yet another Ryan Murphy series is pulling into the dock: the prolific TV creator — who is behind such popular shows as Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Pose and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — premiered his latest, Doctor Odyssey, on ABC on Thursday, September 26, and in case you missed that maiden voyage, the alphabet network is hosting a handy encore presentation of the first episode tonight.

The official series description reads: "From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy comes high-octane procedural 'Doctor Odyssey.' Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore." Joining Jackson in the cast is Phillipa Soo and Sean Teale as nurses Avery Morgan and Tristan Silva, respectively, and Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey, the captain of The Odyssey.

Jackson discussed the show's "beautifully absurd" concept in a recent interview with The Wrap: "It is positive chaos and there’s a lot happening. Every episode has a lot happening in it and that’s part of the fun…With all that positive chaos happening around us, if you don’t believe the people at the center of it, then it just kind of spins into being frivolous. So we want to be able to have the world be grounded by those core four characters, and that their interpersonal relationships feel real, so that then all the chaos that’s around them feels more real, even though it’s beautifully absurd."

You can tune into the hourlong premiere episode of Doctor Odyssey tonight, September 27, at 8pm Eastern Time. (However, not that the show's regular timeslot is every Thursday at 9pm ET.) To do so, you'll need access to ABC. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

Each episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after it plays on ABC, so every Friday starting with tonight, September 27. Hulu costs $7.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming, $17.99 for ad-free, or $9.99 when combined with Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.