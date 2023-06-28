Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot something ODD in Lola's funeral scenes

EastEnders fans were in bits as Lola's funeral aired on BBC One.

EastEnders fans were in bits last night (Tuesday, June 27) as the heartbreaking funeral of Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) played out.

Ever since Lola tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour last month, fans have been watching her family struggling with their grief as they try and make Lola's send-off a day she would have approved of.

But last night saw the episode air on BBC One, and fans have been left in tears over the beautifully acted and brilliantly written scenes as Jay, Billy, Honey, Ben and the rest of Lola's loved ones said their final goodbyes.

However, as the funeral episode came to an end, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice there was something odd going on with Jay.

Lola's funeral left viewers in tears. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

After the funeral had finished, Walford residents tried their best to get into the party spirit, as Lola had requested, and Lola-fest got underway in Albert Square.

But while his friends and family celebrated Lola's life, Jay slipped away from the party and went home.

Jay went home to record a message for all of Lola's loyal followers on her blog, thanking them for their support and wishing them well in their own personal journeys.

But it wasn't the emotional words that got fans talking, it was the fact that Jay seemed to have had time for a shave between leaving the party and recording his blog message...

okay I have to say it. has ANYONE ELSE noticed the inconsistency of jay’s depression beard? there’s no way he left the funeral and had a shave before filming that video and talking to billy #EastEndersJune 27, 2023 See more

#eastenders Jay was so sad his tears dissolved his beard off 🤔💦🧔🧑‍🦳June 27, 2023 See more

Continuity is a bit out tonight. One minute Jay has got a beard the next he’s clean shaven! #EastEndersJune 27, 2023 See more

#EastEndersBeautiful send off for Lola , jay has a beard at funeral but not when he records video at end , continuity needs checkingJune 27, 2023 See more

Jay was sporting a beard at Lola's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

But was clean shaven while filming his recording for her blog followers. (Image credit: BBC)

By the end of last night's brilliant episode viewers were in bits as Billy gave Jay a memory stick, telling him that he needed to watch the video on it until the end.

At first, the video was the same one that had been played at the funeral, showing Lola full of life as she spent time with her family. But after that, the video cut to Lexi talking to her mum about Jay.

The love that Lola had for Jay was evident as she told her daughter that the world is a better place with Jay in it. As Jay broke down in tears over his lost love, it was clear that these were the words he needed to hear from Lola after such a difficult day.

But what does the future hold for Jay?

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw recently told What To Watch that the solidarity between Jay and the rest of Lola's family won't last forever and that Jay is going to find a new bond with someone on the Square... "As I said before, they kind of pull together and they're there for each other [following Lola's death]. But that won't last forever. He [Jay] will find friendship with an unlikely person."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.