EastEnders boss reveals unlikely friendship for Jay after Lola's tragic death

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has teased that Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) will form a friendship with an unlikely person following the death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

In devastating scenes, set to air on Wednesday, May 31, Lola, who has bravely fought for her life ever since her devastating brain tumour diagnosis, will pass away at home.

Lola's health has deteriorated recently, with her suffering frequent periods of unconsciousness and seizures. The young mum's loved ones have been by her side as her final moments edge closer, while her daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) has been there to comfort her poorly mum.

Despite already knowing there isn't long before she passes away, Jay is distraught when the nurse informs the family that they need to say their final goodbyes.

But while he grieves the loss of Lola, EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has hinted that Jay will find friendship with an unexpected resident as he teased what was in store for Billy, Jay, Lexi and Ben.

Jay has been taking care of his wife Lola until her final moments. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris told What To Watch: "As I said before, they kind of pull together and they're there for each other. But that won't last forever. He will find friendship with an unlikely person."

Whoever it may be remains to be seen, but with the Square rallying around to support Jay, it could be any one of the residents.

Talking about the prospect of little Lexi having three dads when her mum passes, Jamie Borthwick revealed: "I'm sure the boys are gonna clash as well about the dad thing, particularly probably Ben and Jay.

"But in terms of moving on that bit further, I know me and Chris (Clenshaw) have had brief little moments, but we're due a little one to one to find out exactly what's going to be going on. I'm sure it's gonna be very, very exciting."

