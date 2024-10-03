EastEnders airs the return of a show LEGEND tonight!

Who has the murder weapon in EastEnders?

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, October 3) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs the return of a show icon in tonight's episode (available to watch on iPlayer now) - and he comes just at the right time!

David Wicks arrives in Albert Square at the very end of tonight's instalment, summoned by a worried Kat Slater. And it seems his return has come not a moment too soon for unstable daughter Bianca Jackson!

David's back! (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca's all over the place in tonight's episode. Her plan to get Reiss to confess to killing Debbie has backfired, but she's not giving up.

She starts with a chat with Freddie Slater, who's concerned when he realises Bianca's still focused on Reiss's guilt.

"I will get his confession if it kills me," a bedraggled B declares. But Kat steps in and tells her mate to drop it.

Freddie thinks Bianca could have ADHD (Image credit: BBC)

Desperate for help, Kat calls Bianca's ex-husband Ricky Butcher and leaves a message.

While Freddie has been doing some thinking and he's decided Bianca has ADHD just like him - and needs some help.

Across the Square, though, Bianca's back on Reiss's case, accusing him of being a "trombone-playing Jeffrey Dahmer", much to tuba-playing Reiss's disgust.

Reiss - who, of course, is the murderer, tells Bianca that her accusations are "wild and improbable". And he lashes out at Bianca, telling her to call "one of her many children" to ask for somewhere to stay.

Harsh.

Bianca calls Reiss "a trombone-playing Jeffrey Dahmer"! (Image credit: BBC)

As the day goes on, Bianca becomes more unhinged. She cancels a call from Ricky, then has a chat with Freddie, who suggests she could have ADHD.

And though it seems that Freddie might be getting through, Bianca's soon dismissing his concerns.

"I am just frazzled," she says.

But later, at a campaign meeting, Bianca loses it. She's thrilled to show everyone some fluorescent bibs she's had made with Save Our Sonia emblazoned on the back.

And she's disappointed when no one is very excited about them, despite her frantic suggestions of arranging a flash mob.

Put out, she marches off, taking a bottle of wine with her!

Bianca can't believe her eyes! (Image credit: BBC)

She's definitely worse for wear in the pub later, as she is rude to Kojo, and George Knight takes charge, dragging her outside and then leaving her to fend for herself.

As Bianca screams after George in the Square, she loses her balance and ends up sprawled across a pile of bin bags.

And as she does, a black cab pulls up and the passenger gets out, paying with a £50 note. Smooth!

It's only David Wicks! Bianca's love-rat dad, and Cindy Beale's ex.

Can he help Bianca or will he get distracted when he hears Cindy's back?

David's shocked to see his daughter in such a state (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.