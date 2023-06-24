EastEnders boss drops HUGE Christmas flash forward cufflink bombshell

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has revealed the exact moment we need to look out for the now infamous cufflinks that featured in the Christmas flashforward episode earlier this year.

Back in February, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flash forwarded to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a cut lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

But crucially, the dead man was seen wearing a pair of eye-catching cufflinks and now eagle-eyed fans are keeping a lookout for them in every episode, hoping to unearth the truth about who might be killed off at Christmas.

Rocky and Kathy's wedding will play a part in the Christmas flash forward death. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

But at a recent EastEnders press event boss Chris Clenshaw dropped a huge teaser about when we need to keep a close eye on everyone's cufflinks... "We have Kathy and Rocky's wedding coming up, which sees an unexpected guest happen to turn up... and watch out for the cufflinks around these episodes...!"

So while Chris didn't give a lot away, at least we now know when to look out for the mysterious cufflinks that have got everyone talking.

Chris also teased a big summer coming up for the soap, which will see the Slater family take centre stage: "We have a big Slater summer where Theo's intentions will be revealed. Freddie will also finally find out the truth about his dad, and there’s going to be a tough road ahead for Alfie."

