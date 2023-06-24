EastEnders boss drops HUGE Christmas flash forward cufflink bombshell
Chris Clenshaw has revealed juicy details about the now infamous cufflinks from the Christmas flash-forward episode.
EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has revealed the exact moment we need to look out for the now infamous cufflinks that featured in the Christmas flashforward episode earlier this year.
Back in February, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.
In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flash forwarded to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.
Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a cut lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.
But crucially, the dead man was seen wearing a pair of eye-catching cufflinks and now eagle-eyed fans are keeping a lookout for them in every episode, hoping to unearth the truth about who might be killed off at Christmas.
But at a recent EastEnders press event boss Chris Clenshaw dropped a huge teaser about when we need to keep a close eye on everyone's cufflinks... "We have Kathy and Rocky's wedding coming up, which sees an unexpected guest happen to turn up... and watch out for the cufflinks around these episodes...!"
So while Chris didn't give a lot away, at least we now know when to look out for the mysterious cufflinks that have got everyone talking.
Chris also teased a big summer coming up for the soap, which will see the Slater family take centre stage: "We have a big Slater summer where Theo's intentions will be revealed. Freddie will also finally find out the truth about his dad, and there’s going to be a tough road ahead for Alfie."
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
