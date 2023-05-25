EastEnders boss reveals NEW Christmas flashforward details

EastEnders boss shared more on the suit of armour in the Christmas flashforward.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has shared more details on the knight in shining armour shown in the Christmas flashforward.

Earlier this year, EastEnders revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Meanwhile, Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne and a man was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

There were some clues scattered around the scene to give us hints as to who has been killed, but there was one in particular that caught viewers by surprise — a knight in armour standing behind Stacey.



The knight in armour is seen standing behind Stacey Slater in the flashforward. (Image credit: BBC)

The reason behind the mysterious knight was exposed when EastEnders announced that they were welcoming the new Knight family to take over the Vic.

Although details on what part it may have in the murder is yet to be revealed, Chris shared some more information behind the knight and how the new family will be involved in the drama leading up to Christmas.

He told What To Watch: "They kind of already were, like now the knight in shining armour kind of makes sense to everyone, which I know that when we shot that scene the Knights weren't in the script so everyone was speculating."

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, also added how baffled she was to see a knight rock up on set.

"Well I walked on set and there was this knight and I went 'What's that?!' They were like 'Oh it's something to do with the new family' and I was like 'What's it doing here?'" she joked.

The Knights arrive to help run the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

On top of this, Chris previously teased that an unexpected 'knight in shining armour' would swoop in and save Queen Vic landlady Linda from losing her home.

He said: "Linda's world has been thrown upside down by seeing a photo of Shirley with Dean, but she’s forced to focus on who her new business partner will be or face losing her home.

"Both Sharon and Nish are hoping to get the keys to the castle, but her knight in shining armour may not be who you think."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.