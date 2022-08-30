EastEnders cast shake-up: ALL the big names returning this autumn and the exciting newcomers

It's all change in EastEnders as autumn gets nearer.

Here are all the details of the exciting newcomers and the returning characters we can expect to see on our screens soon...

Ricky Butcher

Ricky's return is tied up with Janine's storyline (Image credit: BBC)

Ricky Butcher — ex-husband of Sam Mitchell and brother of Janine — is on his way back to Walford.

So what can we expect from his return?

"Ricky is home," teased EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw. "Janine is in a relationship with Mick and we’re building to something very climactic between them."

He added: "Janine has got her everything in Mick and the Vic. But we all know how strong the bond is between Mick and Linda. And we know what Janine’s capable of. I won’t give away exactly how Ricky comes back, but it plays into the Janine story."

On returning, Sid Owen said: “I’m delighted to back at EastEnders. I can’t wait to see what Ricky Butcher has been up to these past few years and how he’s going to react to seeing some familiar faces including old flames. I’m excited to see the drama unfold.”

With Janine hiding a very big secret about her involvement in Linda's car accident, we can't help wondering if Ricky will be back for some sort of Butchers v Carters showdown!

Freddie Slater

Freddie Slater comes to Albert Square to meet Billy Mitchell because he thinks he's Billy's son (Image credit: BBC)

There's also a new Slater arrival — Freddie Slater, who is the son of Little Mo.

Freddie, who's played by Bobby Brazier, arrives in the Square looking for Billy Mitchell — Mo's ex-husband.

Freddie has grown up believing Billy is his dad. But actually, his mother, Mo, was raped by Graham Foster and got pregnant and has hidden the truth from him.

"Freddie is chaos and mayhem," explained Chris Clenshaw. "He lives in the moment, and he doesn’t think about the consequences of his actions."

Nish Panesar

Suki's husband Nish is going to be released from prison and come back to Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

And possibly the most long-awaited arrival in EastEnders recently — we're finally going to meet the Panesars' dad!

Nish Panesar, Suki's husband and dad to Kheerat, Ash and Vinny (and Jags, of course) will be released from jail after a 20-year stretch and come to Walford to be reunited with his family.

Nish will be played by Navin Chowdhry, who will be a familiar face to fans thanks to his roles in Doctor Foster, Waking the Dead, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Trying, and many others.

On joining EastEnders, Navin said: “It’s been great – everyone has been lovely. My role at the moment has been focused on the Panesar family, but everyone has been incredibly welcoming. I’ve never worked on a show like EastEnders, so it’s been a new experience for me; but I loved the storylines and I’ve got a keen interest in this family because there’s so much happening at all times!

"Nish is an interesting character – slightly unconventional, bringing drama and mayhem. I think there’s a good man under there but turmoil follows these guys [the Panesar’s] around so I'm excited to join in and set off a few more explosions and fireworks.”

With Suki believing she is to blame for Ranveer's death and Ravi up to no good, we can't wait to see what the Panesar patriarch will do!

Alfie Moon

Alfie's back to shake up poor Kat's wedding day (Image credit: BBc)

Another confirmed return is Alfie Moon. "It's an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square," Shane said last month. "I'm looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

"The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can't wait."

EastEnders airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.