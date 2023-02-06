EastEnders casts TV LEGEND in mystery new role

The TV star is set to cause drama in EastEnders.

EastEnders has reportedly cast 'Allo 'Allo! and former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle in a mystery role that's set to cause drama in the Square.

The TV legend is best known for playing waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche in the BBC comedy series 'Allo 'Allo! and as Patricia Foster in Emmerdale.

Vicki is allegedly set to appear in EastEnders for a short stint this spring and is due to start filming her soap role later this month.

A source apparently told The Sun (opens in new tab): “Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on her role, but she will definitely stir up some drama.

“Producers know she’s a talented actress and will go down a storm with fans.”

Vicki Michelle is apparently set to star in EastEnders. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Vicki also appeared in I'm a Celebrity in 2014, finishing in seventh place and has starred in many TV and films during her successful career, including Virgin Witch, Silent Hours, The Likely Lads, Sexy Beast and Run for Your Wife, which featured former EastEnders legend Danny Dyer.

With her role currently undisclosed, fans are already speculating who she will be playing and how she will be involved in the drama of Albert Square.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer thought that she could have something to do with Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) terminal cancer storyline. Currently, Lola is clueless to the fact that 'Nicole' is in fact her long-lost mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit).

Maybe vicki michelle is something to do with lola as shes only going to be in 2 episodes? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/aVl2KxAfMpFebruary 4, 2023 See more

The same user also commented that Vicki could be a recast of Michelle Fowler (formerly played by Jenna Russell between 2016-2018) as they heard that her son, Mark Fowler Jr (Ned Porteous) could be returning following his exit in 2016.

Could vicki michelle be playing a recast of michelle fowler because ive heard a rumour that mark fowler might be returning so michelle might for a short stint if that comes true? #EastEndersFebruary 4, 2023 See more

Another theory was posted that Vicki could be playing Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) wife — after he unintentionally proposed to his true love Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and later dropped the bombshell to his friend Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) that he was already married and hadn't seen his wife in 25 years.

Wondering if vicki michelle is gonna play rocky's wife #EastEndersFebruary 4, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.