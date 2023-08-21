EastEnders episodes CANCELLED in a new scheduling shake-up

EastEnders is having a huge scheduling shake-up, with only two episodes airing this week to make way for the Athletics: World Championships 2023.

The soap usually airs four days a week from Monday to Thursday. However, EastEnders will only air on Tuesday, August 22 and Thursday, August 25 this week.

EastEnders will air a double bill on Tuesday, August 22 at the earlier time of 7pm on BBC One and will air another two episodes on Thursday, August 24 at 7pm.

And if you prefer to have your daily fix of EastEnders, episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6am.

Cindy Beale makes her highly-anticipated return to EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

This scheduling shake-up coincides with Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) legendary return to Walford.

In this week's set of episodes, Cindy will be appearing in scenes set in France where she currently lives with her ex-husband and current partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Michelle Collins is reprising her iconic role as Cindy Beale after 25 years and is set to make her permanent return to the Square on Monday, August 28.

Cindy comes back to Walford after discovering that her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) has returned to the Square and sets out to retrieve him.

However, she's clueless to the fact that Peter has found out about his two half-sisters living in Walford and has gone back home to investigate his 'other' family.

Peter Beale goes back to Walford after learning about his mum Cindy's 'other' family. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy was killed off 25 years ago after supposedly dying during childbirth in prison. However Cindy's true whereabouts were exposed in a huge twist as it was revealed that Cindy had been in witness protection and reunited with her ex-husband Ian.

In another bombshell reveal, Cindy was revealed to be Rose Knight, the mysterious ex-wife of Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mum to his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), who vanished nine years ago.

EastEnders released two trailers teasing the dramatic scenes ahead for her return, with one hinting at an explosive showdown between Cindy and her former mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and the chaos set to erupt when Cindy reunites with the Knights where they discover the truth on why she abandoned them nine years ago.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.