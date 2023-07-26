How to watch the World Athletics Championship 2023 online or on TV

One of the next sporting events this year is the World Athletics Championship, which begins on Saturday, August 19, and will bring over a week of sports from some of the world's best athletes.

This year, the World Athletics Championship is being hosted in Budapest, Hungary, with nine days of activies taking place in the city's National Athletics Centre. While the WAC usually takes place every other year, Covid-19 delayed the 2021 games until 2022, which is why it's only been one year since we saw action in Oregon.

There are 25 different events in the Championship, between springs, long-distance runs, jumps, throws and relays, with each having men's and women's heats (except for the 400 metres relay which has a mixed section. So there's a lot of action to get stuck into.

Here's how to watch the World Athletics Championship 2023 from around the world, or at least in countries where it's available to watch.

How to watch the World Athletics Championship in the US

This far ahead of the World Athletics Championship, an official US broadcaster for the World Athletics Championship hasn't been announced, unfortunately.

In previous years NBCUniversal had the rights, so coverage aired on Peacock and NBC Sports, however it's worth noting that the last tournament was actually in the US so there was more interest.

When we find out if any US service will show the Championship, we'll update this article.

How to watch the World Athletics Championship in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has the rights to air the World Athletics Championship, though it hasn't yet announced what channels the coverage will air on or which events it'll show.

Whatever it does show, you'll be able to use iPlayer to stream, either from the channels themselves or BBC Sports, and that'll be the preferable option for people away from their TVs.

There's also coverage happening on Discovery Plus via Eurosport, and again we're not sure what's showing just yet, but knowing Eurosport it'll likely be quite extensive.

You'll need to be on the £6.99-per-month Standard plan for Eurosport, so if you already pay for your licence fee it's worth checking out the BBC's website before paying for Discovery. If not, this method is far cheaper.

How to watch the World Athletics Championship in Australia

The easiest way to watch the World Athletics Championship in Australia is with SBS On Demand, mainly because it's totally free.

SBS says it will show "every session" from the event between On Demand and its channel SBS Viceland (which you can watch using On Demand), so you won't miss a thing by using these channels.

You can find SBS On Demand here.

How to watch the World Athletics Championship everywhere else

