EastEnders reveals first look at Cindy's LEGENDARY return in two dramatic trailers

Here comes trouble...Cindy Beale is coming back to EastEnders.

EastEnders has released two trailers teasing the dramatic scenes ahead for Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) explosive return to Walford.

Michelle Collins is reprising her iconic role as Cindy Beale after 25 years and is set to make her permanent return to the Square on Monday, August 28.

Prior to this episode, Cindy will be appearing in scenes set in France where she currently lives with her ex-husband and current partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Cindy comes back to Walford after discovering that her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) has returned to the Square and sets out to retrieve him. Coincidentally, this coinicides with the Knight family preparing for her daughter Anna’s surprise 21st birthday in the Vic.

In the first trailer, EastEnders teases an explosive showdown between Cindy and her former mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

There's no love lost between the feuding women given that Cindy was sent to prison for hiring a hitman to kill her husband Ian, Kathy's son.

Despite their hatred for one another, the pair have one thing in common — they both faked their deaths.

"You're dead!" a stunned Kathy exclaims when she comes face-to-face with Cindy in the trailer, after believing she was dead for the past 25 years.

Cindy was killed off 25 years ago after supposedly dying during childbirth in prison. However Cindy's true whereabouts were exposed in a huge twist as it was revealed that Cindy had been in witness protection and reunited with her ex-husband Ian.

In another bombshell reveal, Cindy was revealed to be Rose Knight, the mysterious ex-wife of Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mum to his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), who vanished nine years ago.

Once Ian learns Cindy has gone back home, it's not long before he reunites with friends and foes after fleeing the Square three years ago.

And there's bound to be chaos when Cindy reunites with her 'other' family, the Knights where they will discover the truth behind why she abandoned them nine years ago.

In another trailer, the Walford residents are clearly unhappy with Cindy's unexpected return as she's bashed for her wrongdoings in the narrations.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.