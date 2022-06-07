EastEnders fans accuse soap of 'copycat' storyline after horror crash in Walford

EastEnders viewers criticised the soap’s episode last night (Monday, June 6) and accused them of copying the storyline from another beloved soap after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) were involved in a shocking car crash.

Soap fans were quick to spot that EastEnders had copied Coronation Street’s recent big storyline, which saw Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and her husband, Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) also fall victim to a horror car crash.

During EastEnders last night, Linda wanted to spend some quality time with her daughter, Nancy (Maddy Hill) and took her for a trip to Watford. Meanwhile, baby Annie was in the backseat of the car.

However, things soon took a turn for the worst when the pair bickered and fell out.

Nancy stormed off and left Linda in the car, but as Linda attempted to drive after her daughter, the car wouldn’t start, leaving her stranded.

She soon noticed a bottle of vodka in the glove box and a drunken Linda called her husband, Mick (Danny Dyer) for help.

Nancy left Linda in the car after an argument. (Image credit: BBC)

After calling him many times to no avail, she phoned up The Queen Vic and Janine answered.

Janine was terrified that Linda had told Nancy about scamming her out of £50,000 after seeing a distraught Nancy return to the Vic.

A slurring Linda demanded that Janine ask Mick to pick her up, while Janine was relieved to discover that Linda hadn’t told Nancy yet about her scheming plan.

Janine decided not to tell Mick about Linda’s ordeal and instead went after her herself.

Linda was less than happy to see Janine show up in a taxi and refused her help, but Janine was adamant that she had to drive them home because Linda was drunk.

Janine came to the rescue of Linda, much to her dismay. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The taxi man managed to start up the car and Janine began driving them back to Walford, but a fiery argument erupted between the pair as they fought over Mick.

As Janine screamed at Linda, she lost control of the car and it spun out of control, hitting a tree, while a tree branch smashed through the windscreen.

Have they survived the crash? How will Mick react to the ordeal?

A similar incident recently took place in Coronation Street and has become a huge storyline, with Toyah being accused of driving into the building deliberately and killing Imran.

It’s a common occurrence for soaps to recycle each other’s storylines, but it looks like fans weren’t too happy with this one…

It would be a miracle when a soap comes up with a storyline that another doesn’t copy immediately!!! Car crash for example Corrie followed by eastenders being one of many.June 6, 2022 See more

The fact we're supposed to be gripped by another car crash. When you do the same thing repeatedly it kind of loses its shock value. And a week after Corrie did the same thing? Oh, Please! I thought this was supposed to be the start of a new era! 😴 #EastEndersJune 6, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders Here we go again!We just had an IDENTICAL car crash in #Corrie with Toyah just over a week ago!@itvcorrie Scriptwriters need to do better people.It's getting downright copycat and boring!June 6, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders just copied @itvcorrie with a car crash !June 6, 2022 See more

#EastEnders car crash very similar to on Coronation Street a few days ago 🤔🤔 #CorrieJune 6, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.