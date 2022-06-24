EastEnders fans applaud as 'evil' new partnership is revealed!

EastEnders fans were delighted during Thursday night's episodes to see two characters team up for some dodgy antics.

Shirley has been upset after scheming Sam Mitchell slept with Zack, the boyfriend of her granddaughter Nancy.



The romp has broken Nancy's heart and caused her to leave the Square, leaving Shirley upset.

Meanwhile, Shirley's also furious that the revelation blew up at an event to celebrate her late sister, Tina, ruining the whole thing.

Shirley landed a punch on Zack – but it's not him she's gunning for now.

Shirley is sick of the Mitchells hurting her family – she also still has a long-standing grudge over Phil and Sharon letting Tina take the blame for the attack on Ian in 2020.

So, she's decided to get her revenge by targeting the club.

With the club already under attack from rival gangster Jonah, Shirley's planning a way cash in on that.

So, we saw her meet up with Dotty, offering her an envelope of cash.

"I need to take advantage of that this Jonas bloke is doing," said Shirley about her plan. "All I'm asking you to do is turn the CCTV camera off behind the bar tomorrow and then you let me know when the coast is clear."

Dotty agreed, and EastEnders fans were excited about what Shirley was up to.

"Shirley and Dotty working together," said one, following it with a series of applause emojis. "Shirley vs The Mitchells is happening - hell, yeah!" exclaimed another.

All-in-all, viewers were delighted to see Shirley back at the heart of the action.



Earlier, the show had screened scenes where Shirley was upset at Nancy's departure from the Square.

Many fans think the character has been rather on the back burner in recent times, so they were delighted that Shirley – and actress Linda Henry – were finally getting the chance to show their range.

"Linda Henry can really hold a scene," said one admirer.



"It's about time Shirley had a good storyline," commented another.

Spoilers for next week reveal that Sam, Sharon and Kat will discover the club has be trashed.

Meanwhile, it will also be attacked by armed robbers.

How far has Shirley gone to get her revenge on the Mitchells?

