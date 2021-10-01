'EastEnders' fans are all saying the same thing as RECAST Liam Butcher makes a shock return

EastEnders fans were in for a shock in tonight's episode when Liam Butcher made a surprise return to Walford — played by a totally new actor.

The much-loved character, who was previously played by James Forde, is now played by newcomer Alfie Deegan.

Since we last saw him on screen, Liam has been living in Germany with his dad Ricky, but tonight saw him make a comeback, surprising his sisters Tiffany and Whitney as they shared a drink together in the club.

Tiffany was thrilled to see her brother back in Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair were thrilled to see their brother, especially as Liam can do no wrong in Tiff’s eyes, however, it’s clear that Liam isn’t telling them the full story.

Having made out that he was back to help Tiffany following the breakdown of her marriage to Keegan, Tiff and Whitney seemed to be taken in by Liam's caring big brother act.

However, by the end of the episode, it was clear Liam had some sort of money troubles after he took a suspicious phone call from someone demanding cash.

Now Liam is back, fans want the rest of the Butcher family to follow. (Image credit: BBC)

With plenty of experience working in cars with his dad, Liam is set to eye up The Arches next week to make some money and, as trouble seems to follow the Butcher family, things are set to quickly get out of hand.

But fans on social media didn't seem bothered that Liam appeared to be bringing trouble to Tiffany's door, and were more concerned whether we would be seeing the rest of the Butcher family return to the soap - particularly Ricky and Bianca...

Now that Liam is back, Bring back Bianca, Ricky and Morgan?#EastEndersOctober 1, 2021 See more

Liam Butcher?! Recast?!! Can I get a "RIIIICCCCCCKKKKKKY!" in here? Surely Sid Owen is returning any minute now? #EastEndersOctober 1, 2021 See more

Liam Butcher is back tonight 👏🏼👏🏼 if it's not him then let it be Bianca for Sonia. #EastEndersOctober 1, 2021 See more

Liam was last seen on screen in 2015 leaving Walford with Cindy Beale as they found themselves at the centre of Lucy’s murder investigation. Cindy gave the Beale’s an ultimatum when she wanted to put her child, Beth, up for adoption.

Ian, realising they were going to expose the truth about Bobby, tried to get the couple to leave London for good. After trying and failing to bribe the Beale’s out of £100,000 Liam, Cindy and Beth jetted off to Germany where they’ve built a life together.

EastEnders newcomer Alfie Deegan starred in BIFA winning coming of age feature film Perfect 10 in 2020 and was longlisted as one of BIFA’s 10 Most Promising Newcomers. Alfie will also be seen in the upcoming feature film, Silver Haze.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.