'EastEnders' fans are loving 'great' Mick and Janine double act

EastEnders’ new dynamic duo Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) have been causing mischief around the Square and fans are loving the double act, saying the pair have “great chemistry.”

During last night’s episode (Thursday Nov. 25) Janine and Mick decided to get revenge on Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) by chopping down Walford’s Christmas tree after he outbid them.

Mick was startled to hear about Janine’s idea for them to chop the Christmas tree down to get payback at Peter, but he refused to take part in her sneaky plan. Later on, the duo, along with Rainie (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) all bumped into an incredibly smug Peter, who was showing off about the new Christmas tree.

They bumped into an arrogant Peter gloating about the Christmas tree. (Image credit: BBC)

Finally fed up with Peter's attitude, Mick decided to join forces with Janine and put her plan into action. Dressed in all black and armed with an axe, they both snuck out in the dark. Mick wasn’t all too happy to be given look out duty while Janine got to have “the fun” chopping the tree down with the axe.

But, it wasn’t long before Rainie and Stuart had their own ideas of what they wanted to do to the tree. As they bickered about which one would wear the balaclava, Rainie was determined to set fire to the tree with a box of matches, but they were astonished to see that the tree had disappeared. Meanwhile, Janine and Mick were busy cutting the tree up in the back of the Queen Vic.

An axe wielding Janine cuts down the Christmas tree. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have already predicted that there could be an affair on the cards for Mick and Janine as they seem to have developed some chemistry while they’ve both been working at the pub.

Viewers on Twitter found the double act’s shenanigans hilarious, and are adoring their chemistry together…

Mick and Janine really do have the best chemistry. He's so much more softer when he's around Janine compared to Linda. #EastEndersNovember 25, 2021 See more

I love Mick and Janine together. Yes I'm surprised too! 😊🤩🤩 #EastEndersNovember 26, 2021 See more

Janine & Mick on #EastEnders are hilarious! Can defo see an affair coming 👀November 26, 2021 See more

janine and mick are acc hilarious😂#EastEndersNovember 25, 2021 See more

😂😂😂 They’re a good double act so far, in my opinion Mick is so much a better character when Linda isn’t around, I’m actually enjoying the scenes that have both him and Janine in. #EastEndersNovember 25, 2021 See more

Janine & Mick make a great double act. PLEASE #EastEnders don’t make them have an affair, just keep the comedy element instead!!November 25, 2021 See more

Janine and Mick are the best duo! #EastendersNovember 25, 2021 See more

