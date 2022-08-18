EastEnders fans call for long-time couple Honey and Billy to reunite after latest twist

EastEnders watchers want Billy and Honey Mitchell to get back together.

EastEnders viewers want Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to get back together after last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 17) following her split with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Since breaking up with Jay, Honey has been focused on her job as the market inspector. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Billy has been trying to pluck up the courage to ask her out on a date.

During last night’s EastEnders episode, Billy was jealous to see Honey having a drink with her boss, Mr Lister, after agreeing to a challenge where she had to say yes to every offer.

Billy played darts at The Queen Vic, while keeping a watchful eye over Honey and Mr Lister.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) then walked in and a distracted Billy nearly hit her with a dart, which was when he revealed his jealousy of Honey on a date with another man and wanted to get back with her.

A bitter Billy was jealous that his ex-wife Honey was on a date with Mr Lister. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the Baker brothers, Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam) were discussing Finlay’s idea to get his own stall on the market selling Caribbean food, which was when Honey and Lister’s awkward date caught their eye.

Sonia encouraged Billy to interrupt Honey’s date by asking her if she wanted to go for a drink with him instead.

In the meantime, Felix gave Honey a secret note asking her if she wanted to be rescued and as Billy had finally gained the confidence to walk over to Honey, Finlay quickly stepped in at the same time, claiming that he and Honey were dating.

Billy was stunned by the revelation, leaving Honey feeling very awkward about three men pining over her.

Defeated, Billy walked away and later on, after Honey agreed to let Finlay have a stall, he asked her on a date.

Finlay interrupted the date. (Image credit: BBC)

Honey politely declined and looked longingly over at Billy on the opposite side of the bar.

Billy and Honey have a history spanning over a decade and the pair share two children, Will and Janet.

They were married in 2006, but she ended their marriage in 2008 and the pair have been in an on-off relationship since then, with Billy even cheating on Honey with Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

Despite this, fans are now gunning for the couple to reunite…

Think billy and Honey are back on then I’m pleased tbh #EastEndersAugust 17, 2022 See more

Honey & Billy still want each other 😍 #EastEndersAugust 17, 2022 See more

@EmmaBarton OMG the way Honey's looking at Billy, she totally wants him back too 100% right? #EastEnders 💋August 17, 2022 See more

I just love the Honey and Billy saga!! Brilliant! #EastEndersAugust 17, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.