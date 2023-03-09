EastEnders fans gutted by DOUBLE exit in last night's episode

EastEnders fans were devastated by an unexpected double exit as Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) decided to leave the Square during last night's episode (Wednesday, March 8).

Recently in EastEnders, Ash was offered her dream job in Canada, but her father Nish (Navin Chowdhry) demanded that Suki (Balvinder Sopal) convince their daughter to turn it down.

Desperate for Ash to escape Nish's controlling ways, she made sure that Ash took the job by goading her and telling her that she wouldn't be able to cope. She knew that Ash would want to prove her wrong and go against her mother's words, so accepted the offer.

Nish was furious when he discovered Suki's plan and threatened her, before trying to convince Ash to stay as she began packing during last night's episode.

After an emotional heart-to-heart with Suki, Ash noticed how trapped Suki felt and decided to give manipulative Nish some final words before she left.

Ash Panesar said an emotional goodbye to her family. (Image credit: BBC)

She encouraged Nish to give Suki more responsibility in their businesses, telling him: "She's very happy playing wife for the moment, but if you keep a wild animal caged up for so long, eventually they're going to start to bite."

She then bid an emotional farewell to her family, before leaving the Square in a taxi.

Meanwhile, Vi kept ignoring phone calls from an unknown number and told Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) about the mysterious caller.

Patrick encouraged her to pick up the next time they rang and to her delight, the unknown caller turned out to be her grandson Stuart (Ricky Champ).

Vi explained to Patrick that Stuart had got a new job and new phone number, before revealing that he and Rainie (Tanya Franks) had been struggling with their baby Roland.

To Patrick's surprise, Vi announced that she was leaving Walford to become their live-in nanny.

Vi Highway told Patrick Trueman that she was leaving Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were gutted that they had to say goodbye to two characters in one episode...

I wish ash didn’t have to leave I can’t believe she is gone in tonight’s episode #EastEnders 😭March 8, 2023 See more

This image is actually really sad. Ash arrived first, paving the way for the rest of The Panesars to turn up in late 2019 & early 2020. Losing Kheerat first & now Ash has weakened The Panesar family unit. The glory days of The Panesars are over. 🥲 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/vpAlWi3mM4March 8, 2023 See more

I’m going to miss Ash Panesar so much :( #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/NK3LYHDToTMarch 8, 2023 See more

I’m devastated about Vi leaving. I wanted #Pi to happen. 😭😭😭 #EastEndersMarch 8, 2023 See more

vi is leaving omg i had no idea this is devastating x #EastEndersMarch 8, 2023 See more

I don’t want vi to leave #EastEndersMarch 8, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.