EastEnders fans gutted by DOUBLE exit in last night's episode
EastEnders fans were crushed as two main characters decided to leave the Square in an unexpected double exit.
EastEnders fans were devastated by an unexpected double exit as Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) decided to leave the Square during last night's episode (Wednesday, March 8).
Recently in EastEnders, Ash was offered her dream job in Canada, but her father Nish (Navin Chowdhry) demanded that Suki (Balvinder Sopal) convince their daughter to turn it down.
Desperate for Ash to escape Nish's controlling ways, she made sure that Ash took the job by goading her and telling her that she wouldn't be able to cope. She knew that Ash would want to prove her wrong and go against her mother's words, so accepted the offer.
Nish was furious when he discovered Suki's plan and threatened her, before trying to convince Ash to stay as she began packing during last night's episode.
After an emotional heart-to-heart with Suki, Ash noticed how trapped Suki felt and decided to give manipulative Nish some final words before she left.
She encouraged Nish to give Suki more responsibility in their businesses, telling him: "She's very happy playing wife for the moment, but if you keep a wild animal caged up for so long, eventually they're going to start to bite."
She then bid an emotional farewell to her family, before leaving the Square in a taxi.
Meanwhile, Vi kept ignoring phone calls from an unknown number and told Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) about the mysterious caller.
Patrick encouraged her to pick up the next time they rang and to her delight, the unknown caller turned out to be her grandson Stuart (Ricky Champ).
Vi explained to Patrick that Stuart had got a new job and new phone number, before revealing that he and Rainie (Tanya Franks) had been struggling with their baby Roland.
To Patrick's surprise, Vi announced that she was leaving Walford to become their live-in nanny.
Fans were gutted that they had to say goodbye to two characters in one episode...
I wish ash didn’t have to leave I can’t believe she is gone in tonight’s episode #EastEnders 😭March 8, 2023
This image is actually really sad. Ash arrived first, paving the way for the rest of The Panesars to turn up in late 2019 & early 2020. Losing Kheerat first & now Ash has weakened The Panesar family unit. The glory days of The Panesars are over. 🥲 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/vpAlWi3mM4March 8, 2023
I’m going to miss Ash Panesar so much :( #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/NK3LYHDToTMarch 8, 2023
I’m devastated about Vi leaving. I wanted #Pi to happen. 😭😭😭 #EastEndersMarch 8, 2023
vi is leaving omg i had no idea this is devastating x #EastEndersMarch 8, 2023
I don’t want vi to leave #EastEndersMarch 8, 2023
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.