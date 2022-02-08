‘EastEnders’ fans in hysterics as Jean Slater becomes the ‘Godmother of Albert Square’
By Grace Morris published
'EastEnders' viewers saw a new mafia boss on the loose — and it was Jean Slater!
EastEnders legend Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) had viewers howling with laughter during last night’s episode (Monday, Feb. 7) after receiving some expert advice from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) on how he gets people to do what he wants. Now, from drug dealer to mafia boss, it looks like Jean's days as a cleaner are over!
Recently, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) embarked on a new business venture by launching a food van on the market. Jean was ecstatic to see that her daughter was getting her life back on track and was eager for Stacey to excel at the new business.
The market traders soon learned that Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) was given the new role of market inspector and, after seeking some much-needed advice from Phil on how he gets people to do what he wants in business, Jean came up with a cunning plan on how to persuade Honey to give Stacey a prime spot on the market.
Dressed in a fur-trimmed coat and hat, with purple sunglasses and leather gloves to complete her new look, Jean went out on her mission to bribe Honey with a homemade cake for the best spot on the market...
“I need you to listen very carefully because I am going to tell you this once,” Jean warned Honey.
Honey and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) were puzzled as to what Jean was up to, questioning if she was okay, to which Jean responded with: “I will be when Honey gives Stacey the best pitch on the market.”
“And why would I do that?” Honey asked.
“Because I’m asking… Sorry, telling you to and because I am giving you this,” Jean hilariously replied, forcing Honey to take the cake tin.
Honey refused the bribe, but Jean wasn’t having any of it, saying: “You wouldn’t insult me by refusing my present, would you?” before shoving it in her arms. “Good. I’m glad we agreed on this because I wouldn’t want things to get nasty.”
Jean marched off, with Billy relieved that it was a cake in the tin rather than a horse’s head. However, Jean’s mastermind plan backfired when a fuming Stacey yelled at her for making things worse and landing her a place next to the fish stall on Turpin Road instead. It looks like Jean is more of a cake boss than a mob boss!
Fans on social media couldn’t stop laughing at Jean’s actions, with one even calling her the 'Godmother of Albert Square'.
Jean! 😂😂😂 Walking like she’s the Godmother of Albert Square. Bribing Honey with a cake. #EastEndersFebruary 7, 2022
#Eastenders had me in stitches Jean was absolutely hilarious. Take it!February 7, 2022
I just can’t with Jean and Honey tonight 🤣🤣🤣 Love them! #EastEndersFebruary 7, 2022
Never change Jean #EastEnders 🤣 pic.twitter.com/snh1PPhMi1February 7, 2022
Jean has absolutely killed me 😭#EastendersFebruary 7, 2022
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.
