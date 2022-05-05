EastEnders fans in hysterics at ‘incredible’ Janine and Bobby scene

EastEnders watchers were in stitches at an outrageous scene between Janine Butcher and Bobby Beale.

EastEnders viewers were in fits of laughter during last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 5) after a hilarious scene happened between Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), which resulted in Janine collapsing.

Last night’s EastEnders saw Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) take Janine out on a date in a bid to bring some romance back into their relationship, after their love life had been experiencing some intimacy issues.

However, as Janine got herself ready for their romantic night, she was fuming when she realised that all of her clothes had shrunk in Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) washing machine.

As she put on her now shrunken ‘lucky’ dress at Sonia’s house, she came up with a genius idea to wrap herself in cling film.

The couple showed up for their meal at Walford East and Janine began to feel ill, with both Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Bobby noticing how hot and clammy she was.

She brushed off their comments saying it was new makeup she was wearing, but soon had to rush off to the toilets.

Mick began to get impatient waiting for her and sent a nervous Bobby off to go and find her.

“Best get a mop and bucket, yeah? Just in case,” Peter said.

A very awkward Bobby hesitantly went down the stairs with a mop and bucket in tow, where he saw Janine bending over the sink gasping for air.

“Are you okay?” Bobby asked.

“Do I look okay?! I need you to get this dress off of me. I need you to undo me,” Janine demanded.

“I don’t really think I should…” Bobby anxiously replied.

“Now, Bobby! I need you to undo me,” Janine gasped.

Bobby had become extremely skittish under the pressure and as he gripped onto the zip on the back of Janine’s dress, he was taking in deep breaths to try and calm himself down.

“Okay. Oh, gosh. Safe place. Safe place,” he pleaded.

“It’s not like I’m going to jump you or anything!” Janine shouted.

“Sorry, sorry. Um… oh, gosh,” Bobby said.

As Janine shouted for him to get the dress off her, Bobby looked as though he was about to faint as he shut his eyes while saying, “It’s a woman…”

The ordeal continued once Bobby discovered that the zip had jammed and once he managed to undo the dress, he was stunned to see the cling film wrapped around Janine’s body.

“Is that cling film?” he questioned, startled.

Janine then begged him to ‘cut her out’ and ‘to get some scissors’ which Bobby strongly refused, until she collapsed to the floor in his arms.

A panicked Bobby called his brother for help, yelling, “Peter, I need you! I think Janine is dying!”

Fans on social media couldn’t stop laughing at the pair’s bizarre ordeal…

#EastEnders That Janine and Bobby scene was just too much, had me in hysteric fits of laughter, well played EastendersMay 5, 2022 See more

Bobby and Janine in the bathroom has sent me. Actual tears in my eyes. 😂 #EastEndersMay 5, 2022 See more

That Janine and Bobby scene was incredible #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/LXkZFKRS0TMay 4, 2022 See more

THAT BOBBY AND JANINE SCENE HAD ME IN TEARS 😭😭😭😭😭 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/6ojfPw0yDyMay 4, 2022 See more

That Bobby/Janine scene was hysterical #EastEndersMay 4, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.