EastEnders fans in hysterics over 'unscary' villain Jonah and brand him the 'worst' character

EastEnders viewers were laughing at gangster Jonah Tyler's attempts at being scary.

Unfortunately for villain Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney), EastEnders viewers have found his character far less scary than he had hoped for during last night's episode (Wednesday, July 13).

Instead of quaking with fear, fans were in stitches at his 'laughable' attempts at being menacing and called him one of the most 'unscary' EastEnders villains ever.

In recent episodes, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) has secretly been working with gangster Jonah in revenge for Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) lack of faith in her to handle his businesses.

Jonah agreed to keep quiet about the heinous deal, as long as she gave him a 'ringside seat' to Walford hardman Phil's downfall.

However, there was one condition in the contract — that Sam allowed his men to deal their drugs at Peggy's wine bar.

She was hesitant to allow such illegal activity, but he gave her a deadly threat if she betrayed him.

Sam gave in to Jonah's threats and allowed his men to do their shifty business at Peggy's.

During last night's episode, one of Jonah's men reassured Sam that he would stay under the radar so that he could do his dodgy dealings without being caught.

Jonah gave Sam a deadly threat when his plan went awry. (Image credit: BBC)

However, employee Zack Hudson (James Farrar) put a spanner in the works when he spotted the drug deal and called the police straight away.

Zack thought he was using his initiative but Sam was soon facing the consequences of his actions when Jonah showed up to make his anger known.

"Want to explain why one of my dealers was arrested tonight?" Jonah fumed.

"It's not my fault he wasn't discreet enough," Sam clapped back.

A furious Jonah then gave her a sinister warning,

"If there are anymore mistakes, I'll not only make sure Phil knows his own sister's a snake but I'll mess your other leg up. Which would be a shame," he warned her, referring to the club shooting a few weeks back.

Sam faced the wrath of Jonah. (Image credit: BBC)

In even more menacing scenes, he then grabbed Sam's face and left her a haunting reminder: "Remember whose side you're on," he threatened.

Despite Sam being shaken up by the incident, fans didn't feel the same way and laughed at his attempts of being scary...

Jonah is one in a long line of very un-scary villains in #EastEndersJuly 13, 2022 See more

Jonah: ‘ARD MAN??!! It’s laughable!!#EastEndersJuly 13, 2022 See more

I'm sorry but this Jonah character in @bbceastenders is a total joke. All I can think of when I look at him is Penfold from Danger Mouse. One of the worst characters ever. #EastEnders #jonah pic.twitter.com/DrzBBUf0FsJuly 13, 2022 See more

Jonah trying to act scary is hysterical 🤣 #EastendersJuly 13, 2022 See more

Am I the only one who just laughs at Jonah 🙄what a sap!,!🤣July 13, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.