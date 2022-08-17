EastEnders fans in stitches over Sam and Phil’s botched kidnapping plot

EastEnders fans couldn't help but laugh at Sam and Phil's outrageous kidnapping plot.

EastEnders viewers were in hysterics over Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) kidnapping blunder after their victim escaped and held them at gunpoint instead.

During last night’s EastEnders episode (Tuesday, August 16) Phil was stunned to see a gagged man tied up in the boot of Sam’s car.

Sam dropped the bombshell news that she had kidnapped Ben Mitchell’s (Max Bowden) rapist, Lewis (Aidan O’Callaghan) and was holding him hostage in the boot of the car.

After hiding Phil’s gun in the glove compartment, the pair then drove to an abandoned warehouse by the docks.

Sam pulled a gun on a terrified Lewis and then put it on the roof of the car so that she could untie his feet.

But, in a surprise twist, the usually vengeful Phil was unsure about his sister’s grisly plans for Lewis and shut the boot closed on Lewis — or so he thought.

The kidnapping plot didn't go to plan as Lewis escaped. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil pulled Sam aside and gave her a stern talking to about her outrageous antics, all while Lewis made his escape out of the open boot.

The brother and sister clashed, with Phil saying that she should release Lewis because Ben didn’t want this and he wanted to respect his wishes.

Meanwhile, as they squabbled, Lewis climbed out of the car, stole the gun and ran off without the pair seeing.

Sam and Phil were panicking once they noticed that Lewis was missing and Phil scolded his sister for what she had done.

He then suggested that they drive off as he had already had his scare, however, things took a turn for the worse when they realised that Lewis had stolen Phil’s gun.

Lewis held Sam and Phil at gunpoint. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil criticised Sam once again and they hesitantly followed Lewis into a warehouse where he was hiding.

A traumatised Lewis then held them both at gunpoint and denied that he had raped Ben, before demanding them to hand over their phones while he called the police.

But, before Lewis could even finish dialling the number, Phil tackled him to the ground and viciously punched him.

Sam begged Phil to stop but she soon gave in to his angry demands and gave him the gun so that he could shoot Lewis.

Lewis pleaded with Phil to let him live and apologised for what he had done. Until Ben unexpectedly stepped in telling his violent dad not to shoot him.

“If anybody’s going to shoot him it’ll be me,” he said.

Despite the intense scenes, fans couldn’t help but laugh at the comedic kidnapping ordeal, with some even branding Sam and Phil as a comedy duo…

These Phil and Sam scenes feel like their taken from a third-rate Coens-esque crime comedy. #EastEndersAugust 16, 2022 See more

Can we have a phil and sam comedy spin off? I'd wath it!#EastEndersAugust 16, 2022 See more

Phil and Sam are such a comedy duo i love it 😂#EastEndersAugust 16, 2022 See more

Lewis's kidnap shouldn't be this funny! #EastEndersAugust 16, 2022 See more

(81/81) #EastEnders A massive Congratulations to @lauren_klee for writing tonight's Episodes. One of the most funny Mitchell Revenge plots I've ever seen. Sam and Phil really do have such a fabulous dynamic which is great to see. I can't wait for tomorrow night now. pic.twitter.com/Xwzxq0mvhAAugust 16, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.