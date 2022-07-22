EastEnders fans mourn Holby City as old set unexpectedly pops up in soap

EastEnders viewers were given a harsh reminder of the shock axing of Holby City after the set was used for some scenes in the soap.

The Albert Square sign on the set of EastEnders
EastEnders fans were hurt that the once beloved soap set was used in an episode. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were upset during Wednesday’s episode (July, 20) as eagle-eyed fans recognised the old Holby City set used for hospital scenes involving Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol).

Holby City was axed back in March and fans are still hurt by the shock news, so seeing it pop up in EastEnders was a shock reminder for some.

During the episode, Kheerat went with Ben to the sexual health clinic to get Ben’s HIV test results, despite his refusal.

As the pair sat in the waiting room, a traumatised Ben fled after seeing a poster about male rape.

Kheerat and Ben walking through a hospital

The hospital looked very familiar... (Image credit: BBC)

Ben was dreading the results and was in despair as Kheerat tried to reassure him and it seems Kheerat’s encouraging words worked their magic as Ben reluctantly went in for the test.

He was relieved to find out that the test was all clear, but things took a turn for the worse when Ben later took some drugs and started fighting at Peggy’s while Kheerat was drinking with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Ben and Kheerat in a waiting room

Ben anxiously waited for his HIV test. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat came to the rescue once again and took him back to his house, much to the dismay of his mum, Suki (Balvinder Sopal).

Kheerat was determined to help Ben, despite him violently lashing out, but his guilt soon ate him alive and Ben admitted to killing Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia).

Despite the intense scenes unfolding, sharp-eyed fans were distracted by the fact that they had appeared to use the Holby City set…

However, some fans were more annoyed by it as it was a stark reminder of the loss of the once much-loved soap...

Although there has been no confirmation on whether they actually used the Holby City set, we wouldn't be surprised if they did as EastEnders is filmed right next door to the buildings that once belonged to Holby City.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now. 

